© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now

USF to play Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 21

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published December 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
Updated December 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
Football player holds a ball. To his left are the words "Bowl Bound Dec. 21, 2023 8 PM ET Boca Raton, FL"
USF Athletics
USF will play in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21.

USF is 6-4 in bowl games all-time. The game will kickoff at 8 p.m. at FAU Stadium.

For the first time in five years, the University of South Florida football team will play in a bowl game.

The Bulls (6-6) will play Syracuse (6-6) in the Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 21.

It will be the program's 11th bowl appearance. The team is 6-4 in bowl games, all-time.

The game will kickoff at 8 p.m. at FAU Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Information about tickets can be found at GoUSFBulls.com.

Other state schools will also go bowling, led by Florida State (13-0), who will play Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens Dec. 30.

The Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff despite finishing the season undefeated.

Florida A&M (11-1) plays Howard (6-5) in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16, while Miami (7-5) takes on Rutgers (6-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium Dec. 28.

Among local bowl games will be UCF (6-6) versus Duke (7-5) in the Gasparilla Bowl, December 22 and Wisconsin (7-5) versus LSU (9-3), in the ReliaQuest Bowl January 1. Both games will be played in Raymond James Stadium.

Orlando will host a number of games, highlighted by Iowa (10-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4) in the Citrus Bowl Jan. 1; NC State (9-3) versus Kansas State (8-4) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 28; and Miami (Ohio) (11-2) versus Appalachian State (8-5) in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl Dec. 16.

Clemson (8-4) will play Kentucky (7-5) in the Gator Bowl Dec. 29.
Tags
Sports USFUSF FootballUniversity BeatUSF Athletics
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now