USF to play Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 21

For the first time in five years, the University of South Florida football team will play in a bowl game.

The Bulls (6-6) will play Syracuse (6-6) in the Boca Raton Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 21.

It will be the program's 11th bowl appearance. The team is 6-4 in bowl games, all-time.

The game will kickoff at 8 p.m. at FAU Stadium. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

Information about tickets can be found at GoUSFBulls.com.

Other state schools will also go bowling, led by Florida State (13-0), who will play Georgia (12-1) in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens Dec. 30.

The Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff despite finishing the season undefeated.

Florida A&M (11-1) plays Howard (6-5) in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 16, while Miami (7-5) takes on Rutgers (6-6) in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium Dec. 28.

Among local bowl games will be UCF (6-6) versus Duke (7-5) in the Gasparilla Bowl, December 22 and Wisconsin (7-5) versus LSU (9-3), in the ReliaQuest Bowl January 1. Both games will be played in Raymond James Stadium.

Orlando will host a number of games, highlighted by Iowa (10-3) vs. Tennessee (8-4) in the Citrus Bowl Jan. 1; NC State (9-3) versus Kansas State (8-4) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl Dec. 28; and Miami (Ohio) (11-2) versus Appalachian State (8-5) in the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl Dec. 16.

Clemson (8-4) will play Kentucky (7-5) in the Gator Bowl Dec. 29.