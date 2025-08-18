Powerful Hurricane Erin to impact Florida beaches this week

Over the weekend, Erin strengthened into powerful category 5 hurricane with winds that reached 160 miles per hour. The forecast track will keep Erin over water, but as the storm makes an approach to the Florida coastline, there will still be impacts felt along Florida’s Atlantic beaches.

Rip current risks are already high along the east coast from Boca northward through Georgia. Strong rip currents are expected to continue all week as Erin churns up the waters. It could be Friday until rip current risks fall to normal levels. As a reminder, rip currents are currents that pull swimmers out to sea and away from the beach. Rip currents can overpower even the strongest swimmers. To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the beach.

Seas will be increasing as well. Higher surf and increased wave action is expected to begin Tuesday, and will continue into Thursday. Waves could be breaking at 5-8 feet. Small craft advisories are in effect as well, seas further out will be between 9-14 feet through Thursday. Moderate beach erosion is also likely.

