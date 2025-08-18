© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Powerful Hurricane Erin to impact Florida beaches this week

FPREN | By William Maxham
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT

Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are anticipated this week.

Over the weekend, Erin strengthened into powerful category 5 hurricane with winds that reached 160 miles per hour. The forecast track will keep Erin over water, but as the storm makes an approach to the Florida coastline, there will still be impacts felt along Florida’s Atlantic beaches.

Rip current risks are already high along the east coast from Boca northward through Georgia. Strong rip currents are expected to continue all week as Erin churns up the waters. It could be Friday until rip current risks fall to normal levels. As a reminder, rip currents are currents that pull swimmers out to sea and away from the beach. Rip currents can overpower even the strongest swimmers. To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the beach.

Seas will be increasing as well. Higher surf and increased wave action is expected to begin Tuesday, and will continue into Thursday. Waves could be breaking at 5-8 feet. Small craft advisories are in effect as well, seas further out will be between 9-14 feet through Thursday. Moderate beach erosion is also likely.
