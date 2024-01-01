© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Young woman with brown hair and glasses poses for photo in front of blurred trees.

Ari Angelo

WUSF-USF Zimmerman Rush Family Digital News intern

Born in Tampa, I have fond memories of sitting in the passenger seat of my dad’s truck tuning in to WUSF when I was a kid. Now, it’s become the station my car radio is almost always set to, and it’s an honor to learn from the professionals I’ve listened to for years.

As a longtime listener of NPR, I was excited to see an opening from a station that helped raise and educate me. Being more familiar with video editing, I enjoy the challenge of losing the visual and purely relying on sound to get a story across to listeners.

I am currently pursuing my B.A. in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast Program & Production at the University of South Florida. I love to be behind the scenes working collaboratively with any team that will have me.

I plan on using this experience to become a better reporter while serving my community and strengthening my production skill set.