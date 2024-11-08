Hillsborough County is building a new technical school set to open in Plant City next year

The Hillsborough County Public School district is building a career college in Plant City.

The goal is to create more trade workers in the East Hillsborough area.

Set to open in time for the fall 2025 semester, the vocational school will offer workforce training in welding, industrial electricity, HVAC systems and more.

According to HCPS, the programs will take on average one year to complete, allowing students a quick entry into the workforce.

Shorter programs, like forklift certification, will also be offered.

Adult students will be able to enroll and high school students will be able to earn dual enrollment credit.

Officials expect the school to serve approximately 900 students in its first year.

Executive Director of Career, Technical and Adult Education Warren Brooks expects most students to come from Eastern Hillsborough and Polk County, but any prospective students are welcome.

"We worked very closely with the Plant City Economic Development Corporation and very closely with their chamber to try to find jobs in this region paying really good wages, so the students could go in, get that training and come out and hopefully have a little bit better quality of life,” said Brooks.

In his experience, Brooks said students who struggled academically can find more success once they’re in a trade school setting. One example he gave is the STEM courses required to become an electrician.

"These things kind of become real world,” said Brooks. “They may not have been a great science student but then they get in there with us, and they realize the practical application. Suddenly they really like it. They understand how this will be a career, and this is gonna be something they can make [into] money."

Located at 1690 E. Park Road, the 52,000 square foot school will feature two buildings on 16 acres of land adjacent to the Plant City Stadium.

Hillsborough County Public Schools / Facebook District members, such as Superintendent Van Ayres, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the career center Sept. 17.

District staff and community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 17.

“Very cool,” said HCPS Superintendent Van Ayres at a board meeting after he attended the groundbreaking. “It’s been close to 40, 50 years since we’ve had a new career center.”

The technical school will feature labs, classrooms and administrative spaces. It’s being built through a partnership between HCPS and construction company Skanska.

“As a leading builder in the sector, we look forward to delivering a technical college strategically positioned to impact our growing need for skilled trades in our communities,” said Skanska Vice President Daniel Abou-Jaoude in a press release.

One thing that still needs to be decided is a name for the new school. The district started taking online suggestions from the community on Oct. 21, but the competition was closed prematurely.

“Please know that all names already submitted will be saved and provided to the Board once the naming process begins in the summer of 2025,” HCPS officials said online.