© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Incumbents Ingoglia and Lee roll to wins in Hernando

WUSF | By Ari Angelo
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:54 PM EST
Blaise Ingoglia listening during a meeting
Colin Hackley
/
News Service of Florida
Blaise Ingoglia won reelection representing District 11 against Democrat Marilyn Holleran by more than 35%.

Republican incumbent candidates swept their Florida State Senate races.

Blaise Ingoglia won reelection representing District 11 against Democrat Marilyn Holleran by more than 35%.

Rep. Laurel Lee won and will reassume her U.S. House seat overseeing District 15, which covers portions of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk Counties.

Click here for Hernando election results

Loading...

State Senate

District 11

Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent - 69.32%
Holleran, Marilyn (DEM) - 30.68%

State House

District 52

Temple, John (REP) * Incumbent - 72.05%
Marwah, Ash (DEM) - 27.95%

District 53

Holcomb, Jeff (REP) * Incumbent - 69.06%
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM) - 30.94%
Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsBlaise IngogliaLaurel LeeHernando County
Ari Angelo
Ari Angelo is the WUSF Senior Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
See stories by Ari Angelo
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now