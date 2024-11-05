WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Incumbents Ingoglia and Lee roll to wins in Hernando
Republican incumbent candidates swept their Florida State Senate races.
Blaise Ingoglia won reelection representing District 11 against Democrat Marilyn Holleran by more than 35%.
Rep. Laurel Lee won and will reassume her U.S. House seat overseeing District 15, which covers portions of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk Counties.
State Senate
District 11
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent - 69.32%
Holleran, Marilyn (DEM) - 30.68%
State House
District 52
Temple, John (REP) * Incumbent - 72.05%
Marwah, Ash (DEM) - 27.95%
District 53
Holcomb, Jeff (REP) * Incumbent - 69.06%
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM) - 30.94%