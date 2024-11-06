WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.
Trump takes Florida: How the state voted in the presidential election
Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes.
Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years. A Democratic presidential nominee has not won the state since Barack Obama carried it in 2012.
Meanwhile, Trump grew his margin of victory in his adopted home state between 2016 and 2020.
The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.
Here's a breakdown of how the state voted in the presidential election.
