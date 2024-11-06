© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELECTION RESULTS: Trump wins; how the Tampa Bay area voted in key local races
Trump takes Florida: How the state voted in the presidential election

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
Former President Donald Trump addressed the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago on July 31, 2024.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Florida voted in the presidential election

Donald Trump won Florida on Tuesday for the third consecutive election, earning the state's 30 electoral votes.

Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years. A Democratic presidential nominee has not won the state since Barack Obama carried it in 2012.

Meanwhile, Trump grew his margin of victory in his adopted home state between 2016 and 2020.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.

Here's a breakdown of how the state voted in the presidential election.

