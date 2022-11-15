2024 Presidential Election

-
Ron DeSantis says a Federal Elections Commission complaint filed against his presidential campaign is “a farce.” A campaign watchdog group accused DeSantis’ campaign of coordinating in violation of federal law with an outside super PAC.
GOP candidates talk about schools a lot on the campaign trail. But that doesn't mean they are talking a lot about education, instead focusing on culture war issues on the battleground of K-12 schools.
A nonpartisan government watchdog group says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis broke campaign finance law by coordinating TV spending decisions with a big-dollar super PAC that is supporting his Republican bid for the White House.
Suburbs in South Florida that have swung toward Donald Trump are where the Obamacare health care program is more popular than anywhere else in the country
Even as Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis make frequent trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, their events can feel like opening acts in comparison to the throngs of interest the former president receives.
A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll tested policy positions on some of the most hot-button political issues facing the country — from abortion rights and gender identity, to immigration and spending.
Ron DeSantis’ expansive political machine is facing a churn of leadership, stagnant polling numbers and new concerns about potential legal conflicts.
The candidates squabbled over electability, corruption and support for Israel. They also discussed former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on immigration, inflation and how he’d handle a second presidency.
PolitiFact will fact-check the debate live on our website and across our social media channels. Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate.
Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom went back and forth on topics like migration, taxes, abortion, crime rates, and COVID restrictions during their debate. How do these issues affect the lives of people living in Florida?
There couldn't be two governors with more opposite ideologies than the Florida Republican and the California Democrat, but few minds were likely changed.
Thursday's 90-minute meeting was a hard-to-explain event that pitted one struggling Republican presidential hopeful against a Democratic rival who may or may not seek the presidency in four years.