How Florida voted in the 2024 U.S. House elections

Several Republican incumbents won reelections in Florida House races across the Tampa Bay area.

In Pinellas County, Anna Paulina-Luna captured a hotly contested matchup with Whitney Fox for District 13, winning with 54% of the vote.

Republican Vern Buchanan secured reelection in District 16, which includes parts of Bradenton and south of Tampa Bay, defeating Democrat Jan Schneider with 59% of the vote.

Congressman Greg Steube of Sarasota easily won his reelection bid for District 17 against Manny Lopez.

And in Pasco County, all four Republican incumbents were reelected.