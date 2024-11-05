© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

How Florida voted in the 2024 U.S. House elections

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST
Art image says U.S. House Races on a blue background
WUSF

It included victories by several Republican incumbents in the Tampa Bay area.

Several Republican incumbents won reelections in Florida House races across the Tampa Bay area.

In Pinellas County, Anna Paulina-Luna captured a hotly contested matchup with Whitney Fox for District 13, winning with 54% of the vote.

Republican Vern Buchanan secured reelection in District 16, which includes parts of Bradenton and south of Tampa Bay, defeating Democrat Jan Schneider with 59% of the vote.

Congressman Greg Steube of Sarasota easily won his reelection bid for District 17 against Manny Lopez.

And in Pasco County, all four Republican incumbents were reelected.

Loading...

Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsU.S. House of Representatives
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now