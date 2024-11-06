How the Tampa Bay area voted in key local and state races
There were several closely-watched races across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Voters across the Tampa Bay region decided on several races on Election Day.
In District 13, Republican Anna Paulina Luna won her seat against Democrat Whitney Fox.
In Hillsborough County, voters passed a millage tax referendum and renewed the Community Investment Tax.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of key local and state races.
MORE: Results from the Florida Division of Elections
State Senate
(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)
District 11:
Ingoglia, Blaise (REP) *Incumbent - 69.32%
Holleran, Marilyn (DEM) - 30.68%
District 21:
Hooper, Ed (REP) * Incumbent - 61.77%
Carroll, Doris H. (DEM) - 38.23%
District 23:
Burgess, Danny (REP) * Incumbent - 58.8%
Braver, Ben (DEM) - 37.62%
Houman, John (IND) - 3.58%
District 27:
Albritton, Ben (REP) * Incumbent - 68.79%
Carter, Phillip R. (DEM) - 31.21%
State House of Representatives
(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)
District 48:
Albert, Jon (REP) - 57.9%
Hill, John (DEM) - 42.1%
District 49:
Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - 32.92%
Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 67.08%
District 50:
Canady, Jennifer (REP) * Incumbent - 62.63%
Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - 37.37%
District 51:
Tomkow, Josie (REP) * Incumbent - 56.91%
Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - 43.09%
District 52:
Temple, John (REP) * Incumbent - 72.05%
Marwah, Ash (DEM) - 27.95%
District 53:
Holcomb, Jeff (REP) * Incumbent - 69.06%
Laufenberg, Keith G. (DEM) - 30.94%
District 54:
Maggard, Randy (REP) * Incumbent - 60.17%
Cieslak, Karl (DEM) - 39.83%
District 55:
Steele, Kevin M. (REP) * Incumbent - 64.34%
Freiberg, Judy (DEM) - 35.66%
Hacker, CJ (Write-in) - 0%
District 56:
Yeager, Brad (REP) * Incumbent - 65.27%
Pura, William "Willie" (DEM) - 34.73%
District 57:
Anderson, Adam C. (REP) * Incumbent - 58.83%
Johnson, Kelly Lynn (DEM) - 38.63%
Larrivee, Robert "Bob" Arthur (NPA) - 2.55%
District 58:
Berfield, Kimberly "Kim" (REP) * Incumbent - 57.65%
Beckman, Bryan (DEM) - 42.35%
District 59:
Jacques, Berny (REP) * Incumbent - 58.68%
Douglas, Dawn (DEM) - 41.32%
District 60:
Cross, Lindsay (DEM) * Incumbent - 53.65%
Montanari, Ed (REP) - 46.35%
District 61:
Chaney, Linda (REP) * Incumbent - 56.24%
Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM) - 43.76%
District 62:
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) * Incumbent - 68.67%
Amador, Nelson (REP) - 31.33%
District 63:
Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) * Incumbent - 72.92%
Driver, Tim (REP) - 27.08%
District 64:
Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) * Incumbent - 52.38%
Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - 47.62%
District 65:
Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) * Incumbent - 57.27%
Brundage, Ashley (DEM) - 42.73%
District 66:
Koster, Traci (REP) * Incumbent - 58.29%
Clemente. Nick (DEM) - 41.71%
District 67:
Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) * Incumbent - 54.65%
Smith, Ronrico "Rico" (REP) - 45.35%
District 68:
McClure, Lawrence (REP) * Incumbent - 63.05%
Carpus, Lisa (DEM) - 33.92%
Hicks, Tyrell (NPA) - 3.02%
District 69:
Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) * Incumbent - 58.23%
Kachelries, Bobby (DEM) - 41.77%
District 70:
Owen, Michael (REP) - 58.83%
Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - 41.17%
District 71:
Robinson, Will (REP) * Incumbent - 59.83%
DeVilliers, Adriaan J. (DEM) - 40.17%
District 72:
Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP) - 64.89%
Miller, Lesa (DEM) - 35.11%
District 73:
McFarland, Fiona (REP) * Incumbent - 56.29%
Reich, Derek (DEM) - 43.71%
District 74:
Buchanan, James (REP) * Incumbent - 64.65%
Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM) - 35.35%
District 75:
Dunbar, Tony (DEM) - 33.72%
Nix, Danny (REP) - 66.28%
District 76:
Oliver, Vanessa (REP) - 70.51%
Blue, Jim (DEM) - 29.49%
District 83:
Tuck, Kaylee (REP) *Incumbent - 74.63%
Fornear, Danika (DEM) - 25.37%