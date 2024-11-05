© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Vern Buchanan keeps his House seat as Manatee maintains school referendum

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:10 PM EST
Vern Buchanan.
Vern Buchanan
/
Facebook
Incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan secured reelection in the 2024 U.S. House election, defeating Democrat Jan Schneider with 59% of the vote.

Incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan will once again represent District 16 after defeating Democrat Jan Schneider.

Incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan secured reelection in the 2024 U.S. House election, defeating Democrat Jan Schneider with 59% of the vote.

Buchanan was challenged by Jan Schneider in Florida’s 16th congressional district, which includes parts of Bradenton and south of Tampa Bay.

Buchanan has served in the House since 2007. In the most recent Congress, Buchanan served as the vice-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax policy and international trade.

Buchanan’s policies are focused around tax reform, healthcare and small business support. Since coming to Congress in 2007, Buchanan has had 29 of his legislative initiatives signed into law. These initiatives revolved around military training procedures, the drug epidemic, the retirement system, foster care system and animal cruelty.

In another vote, a referendum was approved to continue the 1 mill tax that will go toward increased teacher pay. It was first approved in 2018.

Click here for Manatee County results

Loading...

School referendum

Yes - 82.54%
No - 17.46%

State House

District 70
Owen, Michael (REP) - 58.92%
Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - 41.08%

District 71

Robinson, Will (REP) * Incumbent - 59.84%
DeVilliers, Adriaan J. (DEM) - 40.16%

District 72
Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP) - 64.95%
Miller, Lesa (DEM) - 35.05%
Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsVern BuchananManatee County
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now