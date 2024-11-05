Vern Buchanan keeps his House seat as Manatee maintains school referendum

Incumbent Republican Vern Buchanan secured reelection in the 2024 U.S. House election, defeating Democrat Jan Schneider with 59% of the vote.

Buchanan was challenged by Jan Schneider in Florida’s 16th congressional district, which includes parts of Bradenton and south of Tampa Bay.

Buchanan has served in the House since 2007. In the most recent Congress, Buchanan served as the vice-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which oversees tax policy and international trade.

Buchanan’s policies are focused around tax reform, healthcare and small business support. Since coming to Congress in 2007, Buchanan has had 29 of his legislative initiatives signed into law. These initiatives revolved around military training procedures, the drug epidemic, the retirement system, foster care system and animal cruelty.

In another vote, a referendum was approved to continue the 1 mill tax that will go toward increased teacher pay. It was first approved in 2018.

School referendum

Yes - 82.54%

No - 17.46%



State House

District 70

Owen, Michael (REP) - 58.92%

Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - 41.08%

District 71

Robinson, Will (REP) * Incumbent - 59.84%

DeVilliers, Adriaan J. (DEM) - 40.16%

District 72

Conerly, William "Bill" Edwin (REP) - 64.95%

Miller, Lesa (DEM) - 35.05%

