Hillsborough voters say yes to dual tax referendums

Hillsborough County voters passed both of the local tax referendums on Tuesday despite concerns that the items would compete for voter approval.

Around two-thirds of Hillsborough County voters approved the millage tax referendum, which will tax county residents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value, according to preliminary election results posted on the county website.

A much slimmer margin, at 51%, of voters also renewed the county’s Community Investment Tax (CIT), a half-percent sales tax, that has helped fund public works and community projects since 1996. Tax referendums require a simple majority, or more than 50% approval, to pass in Florida.

Both tax referendums are expected to financially support Hillsborough County Public Schools.

The four-year millage tax will increase teacher salaries in Hillsborough County — a resolution that has been the subject of a legal battle since it failed in 2022.

And 5% of total CIT revenue is earmarked for public schools’ capital expenses. That’s down from the 25% previously given to schools, according to county budget negotiations made earlier this year.

Other counties across the greater Tampa Bay region followed suit in renewing and increasing millage tax referendums.

Warren fails to reclaim head prosecutor post

Meanwhile, the contentious race between the ousted Andrew Warren and current State Attorney Suzy Lopez was decided on Tuesday.

In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Warren and appointed Lopez. Tuesday's vote comes on the heels of a lengthy legal battle between Warren and the governor.

Lopez is longtime Tampa prosecutor and former Hillsborough County judge.



Incumbents sweep U.S. House seats

Incumbent congressional candidates representing counties across the Tampa Bay region were also reelected.

Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor won reelection to Florida’s 14th congressional district, which includes the City of Tampa and the eastern part of St. Petersburg.

Of the districts along Florida’s Gulf Coast, it’s the only one that consistently sends Democrats to Congress. It’s also part of the region struck by consecutive hurricanes in recent weeks. She defeated Republican challenger Robert Rochford.

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee also won reelection and defeating Democratic challenger Patricia Kemp, who currently serves as a Hillsborough County commissioner. Lee was first elected in 2022 to Florida’s 15th congressional district, which includes the northeast suburbs of Tampa and parts of Pasco and Polk counties.

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan, who has served in the House since 2007, won reelection to Florida’s 16th congressional district. It’s a Republican-leaning districts that covers parts of southeast Tampa, including Bradenton and Brandon. He defeated Democratic challenger Jan Schneider.

State Senate

District 23

Burgess, Danny (REP) * Incumbent - 58.81%

Braver, Ben (DEM) - 37.61%

Houman, John (IND) - 3.58%



State House

District 49

Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - 32.92%

Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 67.08%

District 50

Canady, Jennifer (REP) * Incumbent - 62.63%

Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - 37.37%

District 61

Chaney, Linda (REP) * Incumbent - 56.35%

Bruemmer, Nathan (DEM) - 43.65%

District 62

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) * Incumbent - 68.78%

Amador, Nelson (REP) - 31.22%

District 63

Hart, Dianne "Ms. Dee" (DEM) * Incumbent - 72.85%

Driver, Tim (REP) - 27.15%

District 64

Valdes, Susan L. (DEM) * Incumbent - 52.45%

Cruz Lanz, Maura (REP) - 47.55%

District 65

Pittman, Karen Gonzalez (REP) * Incumbent - 57.3%

Brundage, Ashley (DEM) - 42.7%

District 66

Koster, Traci (REP) * Incumbent - 58.28%

Clemente. Nick (DEM) - 41.72%

District 67

Driskell, Fentrice (DEM) * Incumbent - 54.43%

Smith, Ronrico "Rico" (REP) - 45.57%

District 68

McClure, Lawrence (REP) * Incumbent - 62.99%

Carpus, Lisa (DEM) - 34.02%

Hicks, Tyrell (NPA) - 3%

District 69

Alvarez, Daniel "Danny" (REP) * Incumbent - 58.26%

Kachelries, Bobby (DEM) - 41.74%

District 70

Owen, Michael (REP) - 58.92%

Wilkins, Luther Keith (DEM) - 40.08%

