Republicans representatives in Polk win reelection in a sweep

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee won reelection for her District 15 seat against her Democratic opponent, Pat Kemp, by 8%. which was the closest race in what was otherwise a Republican sweep.

In other U.S. House races, several Republican incumbents emerged victorious, including Rep. Scott Franklin and Rep. Daniel Webster, who won their house seats by a margin of at least 25% each.

Lee will reassume her seat overseeing parts of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties.

Click here for Polk election results

State Senate

District 27

Albritton, Ben (REP) * Incumbent - 68.82%

Carter, Phillip R. (DEM) - 31.18%



State House

District 49

Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - 32.48%

Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 67.52%

District 50

Canady, Jennifer (REP) * Incumbent - 63.04%

Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - 36.96%

District 51

Tomkow, Josie (REP) * Incumbent - 57.52%

Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - 42.48%