LIVE RESULTS: How Florida is voting for president, U.S. Senate and House races, and constitutional amendments
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

Republicans representatives in Polk win reelection in a sweep

WUSF | By Ari Angelo
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:49 PM EST
Laurel Lee speaking into a microphone and pointing
Then-Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee speaks at pre-legislative news conference on Oct. 29, 2019, in Tallahassee.

This includes Laurel Lee, who kept her District 15 seat by a narrow margin against Democratic opponent Pat Kemp.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee won reelection for her District 15 seat against her Democratic opponent, Pat Kemp, by 8%. which was the closest race in what was otherwise a Republican sweep.

In other U.S. House races, several Republican incumbents emerged victorious, including Rep. Scott Franklin and Rep. Daniel Webster, who won their house seats by a margin of at least 25% each.

Lee will reassume her seat overseeing parts of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties.

Click here for Polk election results

State Senate

District 27

Albritton, Ben (REP) * Incumbent - 68.82%
Carter, Phillip R. (DEM) - 31.18%

State House

District 49

Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - 32.48%
Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 67.52%

District 50

Canady, Jennifer (REP) * Incumbent - 63.04%
Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - 36.96%

District 51

Tomkow, Josie (REP) * Incumbent - 57.52%
Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - 42.48%
Politics 2024 ElectionsLaurel LeePolk County
Ari Angelo
Ari Angelo is the WUSF Senior Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
