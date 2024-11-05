Republicans representatives in Polk win reelection in a sweep
This includes Laurel Lee, who kept her District 15 seat by a narrow margin against Democratic opponent Pat Kemp.
U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee won reelection for her District 15 seat against her Democratic opponent, Pat Kemp, by 8%. which was the closest race in what was otherwise a Republican sweep.
In other U.S. House races, several Republican incumbents emerged victorious, including Rep. Scott Franklin and Rep. Daniel Webster, who won their house seats by a margin of at least 25% each.
Lee will reassume her seat overseeing parts of Hillsborough, Pasco, and Polk counties.
Click here for Polk election results
State Senate
District 27
Albritton, Ben (REP) * Incumbent - 68.82%
Carter, Phillip R. (DEM) - 31.18%
State House
District 49
Herrmann, Ashley Elizabeth (DEM) - 32.48%
Jonsson, Jennifer Kincart (REP) - 67.52%
District 50
Canady, Jennifer (REP) * Incumbent - 63.04%
Patterson-James, Bonnie (DEM) - 36.96%
District 51
Tomkow, Josie (REP) * Incumbent - 57.52%
Hernandez, Octavio E. (DEM) - 42.48%