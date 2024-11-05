Steube wins reelection as Sarasota approves critical funding for schools

Congressman Greg Steube of Sarasota easily won his reelection bid Tuesday as voters approved a renewal of a tax to fund school districts for another five years.

The 46-year-old Steube has represented Florida’s 17th district — covering Sarasota, Charlotte and parts of Lee County — in the U.S. House since 2019.

He’s an army veteran and law school graduate who advocates for seniors, farmers, and recently urged the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge Sarasota Bay to keep open a coastal inlet called Midnight Pass.

Steube defeated his Democratic opponent, Manny Lopez, with 61 percent of the vote.

School referendum

Sarasota voters approved a ballot to secure critical funding for county schools.

Eighty-four percent of voters agreed to renew a millage surtax from 2026-2030 and generate more than $100 million in revenue for the school district per year.

“I want to thank the community for their continued support in voting to maintain the millage referendum," said superintendent Terry Connor.

"This funding, in place for over 22 years, has enabled the school district to recruit and retain high-quality educators, enhance technology, improve school safety, and support the arts, among other key priorities."

He described the funding as "critical" and said it will remain in effect through June 30, 2030.

The funding is also shared with charter schools proportionate with student enrollment. Property owners are taxed $1 for every $1,000 of property owned.



State House

In other races, incumbent Fiona McFarland defeated teacher Derek Reich with 56% of the vote in District 73.

Reich, who teaches economics and government at Sarasota High School, sought to win a legislative seat and previously faced off against McFarland in 2022.

In District 74, Republican James Buchanan of Venice won reelection to a fourth and final term. He is the son of U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan. His challenger, Democrat Nancy Simpson, an urban planning consultant, won 65.72% of the vote.

Two first-time candidates faced off for District 75’s seat, and Republican Danny Nix came away the victor. The realtor’s campaign received contributions from developers Pat Neal and Carlos Beruff.

Nix’s opponent, Tony Dunbar, a lawyer who worked in New Orleans and has written more than a dozen mystery novels, moved to Florida to retire and took just 36% of the vote.

District 75 includes southern Sarasota County and northeast Charlotte County, including Englewood, Manasota Key, and Port Charlotte.

In District 76, which was redrawn for this year’s election, Republican Vanessa Oliver edged out former newsman Jim Blue. District 76 includes North Fort Myers, the eastern part of Charlotte County, and all of DeSoto County.

Oliver, a lawyer who now runs a private ambulance transport company, comes from a political family. Her father is Representative Michael Grant, who's retiring this year in District 75.

District 73 - Sarasota

McFarland, Fiona (REP) * Incumbent - 56.35%

Reich, Derek (DEM) - 43.65%

District 74 - Sarasota

Buchanan, James (REP) * Incumbent - 64.72%

Simpson, Nancy M.H. (DEM) - 35.28%

District 75 - Sarasota

Dunbar, Tony (DEM) - 65.61%

Nix, Danny (REP) - 34.39%

District 76 - Sarasota

Oliver, Vanessa (REP) - 70.62%

Blue, Jim (DEM) - 29.38%

