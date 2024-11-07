USF offers new views of its on-campus stadium ahead of groundbreaking

On Friday, the University of South Florida will break ground on its $340 million on-campus football stadium, a month after it — and Homecoming Week — were postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

Two days before the event, USF released new renderings of what fans can expect inside and outside the stadium when it is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2027 season.

The renderings show new views of the student section, which will include the signature "Bull U" logo that will light up at night. It will also feature a DJ deck and student-only concessions.

USF Athletics / Courtesy A new rendering for the USF on-campus football stadium shows the student section, which will include the signature "Bull U" logo that will light up at night. It will also feature a DJ deck and student-only concessions.

“We are thrilled to bring our on-campus stadium vision closer to reality, and these new renderings give Bulls fans an exciting glimpse into the game day experience awaiting them,” Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said in a news release. “Our priority is to deliver an unparalleled fan experience."

Outside the stadium in the north end, the entrance will feature a "vibrant, walkable area" that will be surrounded by trees and scenic trails.

It will also serve as a space for gatherings, tailgates, live music and other non-game day events.

"Key features of the stadium, such as the inviting north lawn, southside premium tower, and expansive concourse, are specifically designed to enhance comfort and offer unique amenities that cater to our community," Kelly said in the release. "This stadium is truly being designed by USF, for USF, reflecting valuable input from our students, alumni, Bulls Nation, and the greater Tampa Bay community to elevate the overall experience."

USF Athletics / Courtesy On Nov. 6, 2024, USF released new renderings of what fans can expect inside and outside the on-campus football stadium when it is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2027 season.

According to the release, the south end of the stadium — which will serve as the home side — will be geared toward enhancing the fan experience. It will have a covered rooftop patio along with premium seating, and club and private suites.

The on-campus stadium’s concourse, located 10 rows up from the field, will provide a constant view of the field.

The concourse is designed to keep fans engaged with the game regardless of their vantage point. It will feature stadium concessions, providing easy access to refreshments and food while keeping fans connected to the action on the field.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. It will be live-streamed on ESPN+ and can be viewed on USF Athletics and the university's official social media accounts.