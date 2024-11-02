Abdur-Rahim remembered on the USF basketball court where he made history

Family, colleagues and the University for South Florida men’s basketball team on Saturday gathered to pay tribute to the life of Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Athletes, coaches and even the USF Rumble pep band joined in the memorial at the Yuengling Center where Abdur-Rahim coached the Bulls to its first-ever regular season conference championship. The 2023-24 record-breaking season was his first – and only - as head coach.

To a person, Abdur-Rahim was described as an extraordinary husband, father, coach and friend. From his upbeat social media posts for “Bulls Nation” to giving his wife surprise spa days, he left an impact, said longtime friend and Interim men’s basketball coach Ben Fletcher.

“He had this remarkable ability to pour into anybody, guys. And I thought that was special for him as a coach,” Fletcher said. “Now we could talk about X's and O's, we could talk about the championships and all that stuff, but, man, he spoke life into people.”

USF President Rhea Law was the first of many to announce recognitions in memory of Abdur-Rahim, 43, who died unexpectedly Oct. 24. The student section at the Yuengling Center will carry his name, and the arena will soon include a permanent tribute to him.

Fletcher said a seat on the Bulls bench will be left open all season in his memory. Athletic Director Michael Kelly said teams will wear the coach’s initials “AAR” on their uniforms this year. Also, teams at universities in the American Athletic Conference will be honoring Abdur-Rahim this week.

Two current Bulls players spoke, as the entire team stood across the stage erected on the court where they played their first pre-season game just three days earlier.

Jayden Reid, a point guard, shared the impact that one year with Abdur-Rahem had.

“You know, I didn't get four years or three years or even two years with him, but that one year was enough for me, Reid said. “He taught me everything I needed to know about being a man, a brother, a student and a basketball player. So going forward, I'm gonna take everything that he taught me, and use it to best my abilities.”

Arianne Abdur-Rahim described her husband as her ‘heart and soul.” She asked that those who knew him remember his impact and to inspire others. Especially her three small children, whom she said will never have the privilege of knowing him as an adult.

“Please strive to make those around you better. Please choose significance over respect over success. Choose Love, choose respect,” she said as her children surrounded her.

“He was a believer that love wins so love like you have never loved before. And pay it forward. His love for me for the past 14 years, will carry on with me and his children forever.”

