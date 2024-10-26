Memorial services set for USF basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

The late University of South Florida men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim will be honored in a pair of memorial services.

Abdur-Rahim died Thursday from complications during a medical procedure. He was 43.

A celebration of Abdur-Rahim's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m. at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Abdur-Rahim grew up in nearby Marietta, GA, and coached at Kennesaw State before joining USF.

The service will be streamed on KSUOwls.com.

A second celebration of his life will be held at the Yuengling Center on the USF Tampa campus on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. The service will be open to the general public. More information will be released about the event.

The USF service will come as his team starts its new season.

They'll play an exhibition game on Oct. 30 against Edward Waters at the Yuengling Center and open the regular season against No. 21-ranked Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 4.

In lieu of flowers, Abdur-Rahim's family is asking people to donate to the Future Foundation.

The nonprofit was started by his brother, former NBA player Shareef Abdur-Rahim; Shareef's wife, Delicia; and Amir and Shareef's sister, Qaadirah Abdur-Rahim.

The foundation helps 500 middle- and high-school students in the South Fulton community near Atlanta.

USF Athletics has also set up a memorial page for Abdur-Rahim.