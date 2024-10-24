Amir Abdur-Rahim, USF men's basketball coach, dies at 43

University of South Florida head men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim died Thursday at the age of 43.

USF officials say he was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital when he died due to complications that arose.

While he was with the Bulls for only one season, Abdur-Rahim made an unprecedented impact.

He was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year after the team posted a 25-8 record, winning the program's first-ever conference championship and posting the most wins in a season.

The Bulls had a record 15-game win streak, were ranked in the top 25 for the first time ever during the regular season and set a new single-game game attendance record of 10,659 for a Feb. 18 win over then No. 24 Florida Atlantic 90-86.

Abdur-Rahim was named a Naismith College Coach of the Year semifinalist days before USF was named to the National Invitational Tournament, the team's first postseason appearance since 2018-19. They beat the University of Central Florida in the first round before losing to VCU in the second round.



"In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President Rhea Law. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.



A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on.

Abdur-Rahim was hired by USF in March 2023 after four years as head coach of Kennesaw State.

He led a turnaround there first, taking an Owls team that went 1-28 in his first season of 2019-20 to a 26-9 record and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2022-23.

In addition to bringing a number of Kennesaw State transfer students with him who ended up making a major difference at USF, Abdur-Rahim brought a new attitude to a long-struggling program.

He handed out ice cream to students at the Marshall Student Center, met with them while they lined up outside the Yuengling Center before games, and celebrated with them in the stands afterwards.

"I just think our students, I think our staff, and people, they deserve a human being as a head coach," Abdur-Rahim told WUSF in a February profile of the team. "I got a title, I'm a human being, though. I was raised on a certain set of principles and values. And I want to be part of it. I want to be approachable."

At that time, center-forward Corey Walker talked about how much Abdur-Rahim cared about his players.

"It's certain things," Walker said. "He doesn't have give us a speech. He can just walk over to you and say 'I love you.' And that's like that's like a million words."

And Abdur-Rahim said that relationship wasn't just about what's on the court.

"I'm gonna be pushing you in that classroom. I'm gonna be pushing you to get extra work in," he said. "You got a girlfriend? Bring her by the office, I want to meet her. And we're gonna talk about how to be men."

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

Abdur-Rahim, a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, previously served as an assistant coach at Georgia, Texas A&M, Charleston, and Murray State.

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children, daughters Laila and Lana, and son, Aydin.