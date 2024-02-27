The USF men's basketball team is making history, and having fun doing it

The University of South Florida men's basketball team is making serious noise. The team has won a school-record 13 games in a row and is in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Last year, the team won just 14 games.

Joey Johnston has been watching USF men's basketball since the mid-1970s. Now, as the USF Athletics senior writer and a radio commentator for their games, he's seen the struggles the program has gone through in recent years.

"It's been a long siege of losing seasons and underachievement and not great crowds,” Johnston said.

This year, though, is different.

"I think it's not a stretch to say this is a magical season.”

The buzz on campus

Recent games at the Yuengling Center are showing how that magic and the buzz around the team translates to wins.

Tyler Moss is a senior and a student marketer for SoFlo Rodeo, USF's student fan section. He says the energy in the arena has been tangible, starting with the fans.

"I think it's just an easier summation to say a couple hundred [fans at the game] versus a couple of thousand. That's the difference,” Moss said.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Kyle Muffoletto [left] and Tyler Moss [right] help run SoFlo Rodeo, USF's Student Fan section.

And it's not just students feeling energized.

Chezelis Byrd is a longtime Bulls fan.

Byrd and her husband, Chester, went to every home game starting in 2013.

"We were married for 47 years,” Byrd said. “We just loved it. And we always come to the games and and they support us and we support them."

Byrd's husband died in 2022, but she still keeps coming to keep their tradition alive.

Sky Lebron / WUSF Chezelis Byrd has been attending every USF Basketball game since 2013. "The guys play together. They use their gifts, and it just makes the crowd all excited, and I love it," she said.

Coach builds relationships

Many around the program attribute the team's success to first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The 42-year-old spent four seasons in Georgia coaching Kennesaw State before taking over the Bulls last spring.

Corey Walker plays forward and center for USF. He's spent the last three seasons with the program. He says Abdur-Rahim has a knack for caring about his players, whether they're talking about basketball or anything else.

“He doesn’t have to give us a speech,” Walker said. “He can just walk over to you and say 'I love you.' And that's like a million words."

Walker also says Coach has made the players be more intentional in their relationships with their faith, and with each other.

"[He’s] making sure that we are getting that bond with each other, going out with each other, going to the movies or going bowling or anything,” Walker said. “Or even, we stay at the same apartments, so just going in their apartments, just talking to each other."

Abdur-Rahim says those close connections have helped spur their current 13-game winning streak, the second longest active run in the nation.

"When they have those intentional relationships outside of the court, they're not going to give up on each other on the court,” Abdur-Rahim said. “You gotta want to fight for somebody, man. And it's not going to just happen because you wear the jersey with the same colors."

Sky Lebron / WUSF The 42-year-old Amir Abdur-Rahim spent four seasons in Georgia coaching Kennesaw State before taking over the Bulls last spring.

And he's making sure his relationship with his players aren't just about what's on the court.

"I'm gonna be pushing you in that classroom,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I'm gonna be pushing you to get extra work in. You got a girlfriend? Bring her to the office, I want to meet her … and we're gonna talk about how to be men."

Abdur-Rahim is also helping generate interest in the team on campus. The week before Sunday's game, he was handing out ice cream at the Marshall Student Center. After games, he'll go into the stands and celebrate with students.

"I just think our students, I think our staff, and people, they deserve a human being as a head coach, you know?” Abdur-Rahim said. “I got a title. I'm a human being, though. I was raised on a certain set of principles and values. And I want to be part of it. I want to be approachable."

NCAA Tournament is within reach

USF is currently on top of the American Athletic Conference Standings with three games to go. That sets them up nicely to have a chance at NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2012.

And Corey Walker says they can reach those heights, as long as they stay humble and hungry.

"I just feel like we just can't take nothing for granted and just play as a team, always,” Walker said. “We'll make it as far as we want to be if we just do that."

And it's safe to say the fans aren't taking for granted the history the team is making, and the good vibes and culture it's building.

USF's next game is on the road vs. Charlotte on Sat., March 2, at 4 p.m. Its final home game is Tues., March 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Tulane.

The American Athletic Conference basketball tournament will be held March 13-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.