USF men’s basketball team misses NCAA Tournament after conference semifinal loss

The men’s basketball team at the University of South Florida didn’t make the cut for the NCAA Tournament despite despite going on a 15-game winning streak at the end of the season.

The Bulls likely needed at least another win in the American Athletic Conference tournament to get in but lost during the semifinals on Saturday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

After Saturday’s game USF coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said his team still deserved to be in the NCAA Tournament.

“If you want to see what South Florida is all about, if you want to see if we’re one of the best 68 teams put us in one of those first four games,” Abdur-Rahim said. “Put us against your best team -- whoever it is in that first four. Come see about us because this ain’t the same old South Florida.”

USF won 22 of its final 24 games to finish the season 24-7.

The team sold out games and had marquee wins against high-profile opponents on their way to the the nation’s longest winning streak.

Abdur-Rahim said his team will be back strong next year.

“Get used to this,” he said. “Because every night we’re going to put a team out on the floor that represents our campus and represents our community and they play their hearts out.”

