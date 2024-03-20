USF advances in the NIT with a win over UCF

The University of South Florida men's basketball team set a school record for wins Tuesday night while advancing to the second round of the NIT.

The Bulls won their 25th game of the season, defeating the University of Central Florida, 83-77.

Selton Miguel scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Bulls, who set another team record by making 13 three-pointers.

The Bulls now face the winner of Wednesday night's matchup between Villanova and VCU. The time and date will be announced later.

Miguel shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Bulls (25-7).

Kasean Pryor scored 17 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Jose Placer shot 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jaylin Sellers finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Knights (17-16). Marchelus Avery added 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals for UCF. Darius Johnson had 14 points and four assists.

Placer scored 12 points in the first half for USF, who led 49-35 at the break. Pryor led the Bulls with 10 points in the second half.

It was the Bulls' first win in the NIT since 1995, when they defeated Coppin State, 75-59.

Information from the University of South Florida was used in this report.