USF begins a national search for a men's basketball coach

University of South Florida will conduct a national search for a new men's basketball coach.

In a statement Friday, USF Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said he was thankful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher, who took over in October following the death of Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

"We are eternally grateful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher for his leadership under extraordinary circumstances this season. I also want to thank our staff and student-athletes for their resilience. Coach Amir would be so proud."

RELATED: Abdur-Rahim remembered on the USF basketball court where he made history

Fletcher will be considered for the full-time position along with other candidates, a university spokeswoman said.

Fletcher was the Bulls' associate head coach when he was named the team's interim coach on Oct. 29.

Abdur-Rahim died at the age of 43 at a Tampa-area hospital from what USF officials said were complications following a medical procedure.

The Bulls finished the season with a record of 13-19. The No. 9 seed lost 73-68 to Wichita in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Prior to joining USF, Fletcher served as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim for four seasons at Kennesaw State, where the Owls set a school record for wins with 26 in 2022-23 and earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning just one game the previous season.

In the statement, Kelly said a national search for a coach is underway.