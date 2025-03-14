© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF begins a national search for a men's basketball coach

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:05 PM EDT
Black man wearing a USF long-sleeve shirt standing on a basketball court with a crowd behind him. He's looking to the left
Stephen Galvin
/
University of South Florida
Ben Fletcher, shown during a game against Florida on Nov. 4, 2024, was the Bulls' associate head coach when he was named the team's interim coach on Oct. 29.

In a statement, Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said he is "eternally grateful" to interim coach Ben Fletcher.

University of South Florida will conduct a national search for a new men's basketball coach.

In a statement Friday, USF Vice President for Athletics Michael Kelly said he was thankful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher, who took over in October following the death of Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

"We are eternally grateful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher for his leadership under extraordinary circumstances this season. I also want to thank our staff and student-athletes for their resilience. Coach Amir would be so proud."

RELATED: Abdur-Rahim remembered on the USF basketball court where he made history

Fletcher will be considered for the full-time position along with other candidates, a university spokeswoman said.

Fletcher was the Bulls' associate head coach when he was named the team's interim coach on Oct. 29.

Abdur-Rahim died at the age of 43 at a Tampa-area hospital from what USF officials said were complications following a medical procedure.

The Bulls finished the season with a record of 13-19. The No. 9 seed lost 73-68 to Wichita in the second round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Prior to joining USF, Fletcher served as an assistant coach under Abdur-Rahim for four seasons at Kennesaw State, where the Owls set a school record for wins with 26 in 2022-23 and earned its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning just one game the previous season.

In the statement, Kelly said a national search for a coach is underway.

Corrected: March 14, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
University of South Florida men's interim basketball coach Ben Fletcher will be considered for the head coaching job. A previous version of this story said otherwise.
Ben FletcherUSF BasketballAmir Abdur-RahimUSF Athletics
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
