Temple Terrace residents share concerns over harmful 'forever chemicals' in the drinking water

Between March and May, Temple Terrace found that some "forever chemicals" were double to quadruple the amount deemed safe by federal regulators in its drinking water.

The large group of man-made chemicals, known as PFAS, is plaguing 6,700 water systems across the country, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

In April of 2024, the EPA set a maximum contaminant level of 4 parts per trillion for two PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS. Temple Terrace recently recorded at most 10 ppt for PFOA and 19.5 ppt for PFOS.

Temple Terrace / Courtesy Maximum Contaminant Limitations for PFOA and PFOS are 4 points per trillion. At Temple Terrace's two water treatment facilities Whiteway and Sunningdale recorded elevated levels for both between May and March of 2025.

The city uses 10 wells to pump drinking water from the underground Floridan Aquifer.

City manager Carlos Baia said those wells are being tested, but it could be hard to pinpoint where they're coming from.

"Because of the way groundwater in the aquifer is in this region, you could be drawing water from miles and miles and miles away,” he said.

Temple Terrace is part of a multi-jurisdictional lawsuit claiming the manufacturers of these chemicals, 3M and DuPont, contaminated water systems.

“The chemical companies continued to sell those chemicals even after it was determined that there could be possible health effects from those chemicals being in the environment,” Baia said.

The companies settled, and utilities across the country are trying to get their cut to help finance the costly filtration that will be needed moving forward.

Tampa Bay Water, a wholesaler for the greater Tampa Bay region, is receiving $21.7 million or more from the settlement.

ALSO READ: Tampa Bay Water, leader in 'forever chemical' litigation, receives more than $21 million in settlement

Temple Terrace residents got the chance to question city officials about the elevated levels during a town hall this week.

Resident Cherie Harrington shared concerns for her health — living with multiple autoimmune disorders.

“My roommates and I have almost gone through a five-gallon jug of spring water from Zephyrhills in two days, so washing out my vegetables and fruits and everything,” she said.

Studies show exposure to PFAS can alter immune and thyroid function, according to an article in the National Library of Medicine. The chemicals are also linked to a slew of other illnesses, including cancer.

Harrington also happens to be the chief operating officer for the city’s Chamber of Commerce and is worried about the impacts on local businesses.

A prime example of that concern is resident Brooke Hanson, who said she’s afraid to eat at local restaurants, although she said some have installed Reverse Osmosis water filters.

"But I've also seen some other restaurants posting things on social media that, 'Oh, we just installed a filtration system, so we're 100% good, come eat and drink here.' But I'm not sure," she said.

Hanson questioned whether water filtration standards for restaurants would be added to local health codes.

She also asked the city to consider whether property owners will need to disclose this pollution to potential buyers and renters.

"What if you're a current renter like myself, and you're concerned about this and would like to move out of Temple Terrace? Is that grounds to break a lease?” she said.

The city hired a water resources consulting firm, CHA, to recommend treatment solutions by the end of the year.

And the EPA is expecting water utilities to complete monitoring by 2027, while mandating compliance to the contamination limits by 2031.