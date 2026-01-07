Bowles reportedly staying as Bucs' coach, but changes are expected

Todd Bowles will return as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach next season.

Multiple media outlets confirmed the Bucs will bring Bowles back for a fifth year despite a late-season collapse that left them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, which said it received a text from the coach. ESPN also confirmed Bowles’ status through its own source.

Bowles received the nod after meeting with the Glazer family on Wednesday in what was described as a typical end-of-season conversation.

According to the Times, Bowles plans to make changes to his coaching staff and was expected to meet with assistants on Thursday. Bowles acknowledged as much at his season-ending news conference on Monday.

"Schematically, I know I need to make some changes depending on the players that we have coming back,” he said. “Coaching-wise, we need to make some changes as a whole as far as what we're doing on the field and how we're teaching guys certain things."

Bowles, who signed a three-year contract extension last summer, had led Tampa Bay to division titles in each of his first three seasons after replacing Bruce Arians in 2022.

However, he is 36-36 overall in Tampa Bay, including 1-3 in the playoffs.

His job status came into question by fans after Tampa Bay started this season 6-2 but lost seven of the final nine contests, failing to win its fifth straight division crown. Instead, the Bucs finished tied with Atlanta and Carolina at 8-9, with the Panthers holding the three-way tiebreaker advantage.

During the offseason, Bowles will need to address a regression on offense, a near-nonexistent pass rush, regular secondary coverage busts and costly mistakes on special teams.

On special teams, coordinated by Thomas McGaughey, kickoff return coverage was so poor that Bowles admitted the decision over the final month was made to kick the ball into the end zone for touchbacks to “minimize the damage.”

The Bucs allowed at least nine returns of more than 40 yards, four by Buffalo on Nov. 16.

“Obviously, that wasn’t getting done the way we wanted it to get done, so we decided to just kick it in, give it up at the 35, as opposed to close to midfield,” he said.

The offense, plagued by injuries much of season, dropped from No. 3 overall in yards in 2024 under coordinator Liam Coen to 21st in Josh Grizzard’s first season as the offensive coordinator.

The Bucs were in the top five in rushing, passing and scoring in 2024, when quarterback Baker Mayfield had his best season. This year, they finished 21st in rushing, 20th in passing and 18th in scoring. Mayfield was bothered by injuries throughout the second half.

On defense, coordinated by Bowles, the Bucs were 19th in yards allowed. It’s the third straight season they’ve finished 18th or worse. Bowles was the defensive coordinator under Arians when Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl title five years ago.

On Monday, Bucs players showing support for the head coach included Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs, who said, “I love Coach Bowles.”

“He’s a great leader,” receiver Jalen McMillan added. “He’s just somebody that shows up to work every day and he’s going to give the same type of effort every day. He’s my guy, I love him to death. Hopefully he stays here.”

