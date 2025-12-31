Gene Deckerhoff, the Bucs' radio voice for 37 years, announces retirement

For 37 years, Gene Deckerhoff has been impelling Buccaneers fans to “fire them cannons!” describing “when toe meets leather,” booming “Alstott up the gut!” and celebrating “Touchdown, Tampa Bay!”

Now, the team’s longtime radio voice is ready to put “the dagger” in a marvelous career — as he would say.

The Bucs announced on Wednesday that Deckerhoff, 80, will retire after this season — which could end Saturday unless the Bucs earn a playoff spot.

“I will miss doing what I love, but now is the right time to step away," he said.

According to the team, Deckerhoff has called play-by-play for more than 800 Tampa Bay games – including two Super Bowl victories – since coming aboard in 1989. That’s about three-quarters of the contests over the Bucs’ 50 years.

"Gene Deckerhoff's voice has set the scene for the most iconic moments in our franchise's history, and his signature calls will forever resonate with Buccaneers fans," team owner/co-chair Bryan Glazer said in a statement. "His passion, authenticity, and unmistakable voice created memories that have been cherished and enjoyed by countless generations of Buccaneers fans.

He retires with the third-longest tenure for an NFL play-by-play broadcaster, behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Merrill Reese and Dallas Cowboys' Brad Sham.

"Calling Buccaneers games has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career," Deckerhoff said in the statement. "I've had the fortune to form meaningful relationships with players, coaches and staff members as well as interact with thousands of Buccaneers fans everywhere in the world.”

When he joined the Bucs, Deckerhoff was already established as the radio voice of Florida State University, and he did double-duty until stepping out of the Seminoles’ press box in 2022. He called more than 500 FSU football games and countless basketball games.

But it’s through the Tampa Bay radio waves that Deckerhoff’s signature calls are memorialized, many in NFL Films productions.

“We're going to win the Super Bowl!" a proud Deckerhoff told listeners as the clock ticked down in January 2023, as the Bucs defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Two weeks earlier, he boomed, “You go, Joe! You go, Joe,”’ as receiver Joe Jurevicius sprinted on a 71-yard catch-and-run in the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. Deckerhoff’s emotion was amplified because Jurevicius’ infant son died a few days earlier.

Later in that game, Deckerhoff called what was recently voted the greatest play in Bucs history. As Ronde Barber clinched the title with a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown, the announcer roared, “Gone! Coast to coast, Ronde Barber!”

Matt Bryant’s team-record 62-yard field goal to beat the Eagles in 2006 got Deckerhoff out of his chair with the crescendo, “It issssssss … Good! Good! Good! … Matt Bryant is my hero!”

The Bucs went 30 years — their entire existence —without returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

Michael Spurlock broke the jinx in 2007 against the Atlanta Falcons as Deckerhoff hinted, “We could see history,” then seconds later exclaimed, "Run, Michael. Run, Michael. Run, Michael. Run!"

In 2021, as Rob Gronkowski snatched a pass from Tom Brady and rolled 8 yards for a touchdown in the Bucs’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Deckerhoff serenaded listeners with, “Holy, Gronk-a-moli!”

Three quarters later, he proclaimed, “We’re the champions of the world! That’s it for KC,” as linebacker Devin White came down with an interception of Patrick Mahomes in the end zone.

Deckerhoff was mindful of his role. It was more than describing down and distance, X’s and O’s. Each game, he imparted chapters of a story and the emotion that came with it.

As he told NFL Films after the Bryant kick, “If you’re not that excited, you’re not above the grass.”

In 2024, Deckerhoff was included in the inaugural class of the Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He’s also in the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and FSU Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2013, he was presented with the Chris Schenkel Award, given annually to a broadcaster demonstrating long-time excellence in play-by-play.

For the past 19 years, he’s worked alongside analyst and former Bucs tight end Dave Moore. Before that, his booth partners included pro wrestler and future Minnesota Gov. Jesse “the Body” Ventura, and ex-Bucs Dave Logan, Scot Brantley and Hardy Nickerson.

And he’s sat through a lot of bad and good football. During his run, the Bucs were 263-305 in the regular season and 11-10 in the postseason, and they were led by 11 heads coaches: Ray Perkins, Richard Williamson, Sam Wyche, Tony Dungy, Jon Gruden, Raheem Morris, Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith, Dirk Koetter, Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles.

He wouldn’t trade a snap.

“My wife, Ann, and I are grateful to the Glazer family for allowing us to be a part of the Buccaneers organization for so many wonderful years,” Deckerhoff said. “I am equally thankful to all the members of the radio crew and the partners I have had with me through the years – particularly Dave Moore.”

Can the Bucs extend his broadcast career beyond the weekend? To win the NFC South and reach the playoffs, Tampa Bay must beat the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, and the Atlanta Falcons need to lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay faithful hope so. That includes his bosses.

“As he closes out his extraordinary journey, we congratulate Gene on a remarkable broadcasting career and wish him a well-deserved and fulfilling retirement," Glazer said.