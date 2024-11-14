USF honors late coach Amir Abdur-Rahim in home opening win

The USF men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday night in its home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Emotions were high on — and off — the court as the Bulls took a moment to remember late coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and reveal how the school will honor his legacy.

A moment of silence was held in his honor, and a video documented his only season as head coach, one in which he led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship.

ALSO READ: Abdur-Rahim remembered on the USF basketball court where he made history

After the win, USF's Kobe Knox said it reminded him of what Abdur-Rahim told his players when he first got to USF.

"He said, ‘We're going to cut down nets and hang up banners,’ ” Knox said. “And it was nice to really see that happen, and I know he's watching us. He was smiling down, and just knowing that we got to enjoy that moment with his family here."

Bulls Interim Head Coach Ben Fletcher says Rahim's coaching style remains present every day.

"His fingerprint is all over this program, and it will — as long as I'm here — always be here," Fletcher said. "The things that he stood for, it transcends beyond the game of basketball. It's about molding men."

Minutes before the game tipped off, an announcement over the public address system said the student section would forever be named the “Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim student section."

Sky Lebron / WUSF USF's next game is against West Georgia Friday night in the Yuengling Center.

Abdur-Rahim passed away last month due to complications during a medical procedure.

During his one, very successful season at USF, he would go into the stands to celebrate wins with the So Flo Rodeo, the energetic student section.

Carson McGrail helps run game-day operations for the So Flo Rodeo. He says Abdur-Rahim's impact transcended basketball.

"He made the students feel seen that there was no difference between player and student or athlete,” McGrail said. “We will always remember that, and we look to honor that memory."

While the USF bench will have a seat left open for Abdur-Rahim all season, the So Flo Rodeo is also dedicating a seat to him in the Yuengling Center.

Jennah Ward, a community outreach representative for So Flo Rodeo, said they’re trying to preach Abdur-Rahim’s message.

“He always said that love wins,” Ward said. “So that's how we're kind of leading through this season, trying to lead with love for not only our community, but for the team and for USF as a whole.”

Sky Lebron / WUSF “[Coach Amir] always said that love wins,” Ward said. “So that's how we're kind of leading through this season, trying to lead with love for not only our community, but for the team and for USF as a whole.”

Tyler Moss helped run So Flo Rodeo last season. Now he’s working for the university’s marketing department and is still involved in coordinating with the student section.

“Amir's impact was huge,” Moss said. “I hope this impact is spread generation to generation, freshman groups to freshman groups. As we go through time, his story and legacy will continue to pass on.”

Chezelis Byrd has been at every USF home game since 2013. She said she can see this team using the tough situation to come together.

"I know when I lost my husband, USF was here for me, and it kind of it kept me encouraged, and it kept me taking a step forward,” Byrd said. “So I think with this [team] each day, they'll take a step forward."

Byrd is also focused on what the team needs to work on while they’re on the court.

“Box-out and rebound,” Byrd said. “We need put-backs.”

The Bulls must have heard her, because they outrebounded the Golden Lions by seven in their 85-69 win.

USF's next game is against West Georgia Friday night in the Yuengling Center.