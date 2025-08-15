A St. Petersburg committee will discuss how to comply with a state order to get rid of street art

About 70 people gathered outside St. Petersburg City Hall to advocate for street art the state ordered to be removed.

The protest came just hours before the city council told its Housing, Land Use and Transportation committee to discuss how St. Pete could comply with the order.

The Florida Department of Transportation bans art that can be distracting or misunderstood as traffic markings on roadways, sidewalks and intersections. It also bans displays “with social, political or ideological messages or images.”

That includes the rainbow-painted crosswalk in St. Pete, called the Progressive Pride Street Mural on Central Avenue, which is one of the city’s LGBTQ+ art installations. The intersection at 25th Street was painted in 2020 to highlight St. Pete Pride , which is one of the largest Pride celebrations in the region.

The statewide ban follows a directive from the federal Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy to keep intersections and roadways “free from distractions” to reduce traffic fatalities.

In a statement, Mayor Ken Welch said St. Pete is trying to see if its artwork, which was not funded by local, state or federal dollars, is exempt.

“The city will wait for a determination from FDOT prior to taking any additional action on painted infrastructure,” he said

Rachel Covello moved to the city eight years ago after feeling welcomed by the rainbow artwork while she visited.

She was one of the protesters calling for the city to consider its options and fight for the symbols that represent St. Pete’s inclusivity.

She met her wife Margaret in St. Pete and began working for a travel blog for the LGBTQ community.

“I think those murals have become symbol as a welcome mat,” Covello said.

She’s worried if the city removes the colorful artwork, St. Pete won’t be able to attract residents like her.

“It shows that, despite everything happening in our country, despite everything happening on the statewide level, you belong here, you’re welcome here, you’re safe here,” she said.

She is hoping the city will take a stand like the city of Delray Beach. City officials there have refused to remove Pride murals.

Bobby Bonanno also protested before the city council meeting.

"They're symbols that people drive by everyday that shows people that we're here,” Bonanno said. “We are a community, we're thriving, we're growing.”

He said if the artwork is removed, it's like erasing the city's history.

“You can’t just paint over people,” he said.