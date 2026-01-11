Protests held Saturday in Fort Myers, Naples to decry ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good

Elizabeth Andarge / A protest along Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myerws Saturday decried the fatal shooting of a mother in Minneapolis.

Protests were held Saturday in Fort Myers and Naples to show how people felt about what many said was an unjustified shooting of a woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The protests were held early Saturday along Palm Beach Boulevard and Saturday evening in Naples.

The woman who was killed, Renee, Nicole Good, was a 37-year-old mother who moments before she was shot tried to tell the ice agent who shot her that she was not angry at him.

The killing, captured on cellphone video, has exposed sharp divisions between federal authorities who quickly defended the agent's actions and local leaders who called the shooting unjustified. It has also renewed scrutiny of use-of-force rules that many police departments adopted decades ago to reduce the risk to bystanders or drivers losing control after being shot.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Wednesday's episode as an "act of domestic terrorism" and said the agent acted in self defense and to protect fellow officers.

But cellphone video of the incident tells a different story.

Jose Luis Magana

/ FR159526 AP / FR159526 AP Demonstrators march outside the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people also marched in Sarasota, St. Pete, and other Florida locations as well as in Minneapolis on Saturday to protest the fatal shooting.

In Fort Myers hundreds protested along Palm Beach Boulevard Saturday morning. In Collier County the protest was a candlelight vigil at the county courthouse Saturday evening.

