Bucs eye fifth straight division crown as 50th season begins at Atlanta

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their 50th season on Sunday, marking a half-century of grit, glory and a few too many turnovers. From “The Yucks” to Super Bowl champs. From 0-26 to Tom Brady. From Steve Spurrier to Mike Evans. From John McKay to Todd Bowles.

The yearlong golden celebration begins in Atlanta, as Tampa Bay vies to win the NFC South Division for the fifth straight year. Chances are good, according to many observers, who place the Bucs among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl.

Among those observing are Bucs of yesteryear, who came out to Tampa Theatre on Tuesday for the premiere of a documentary titled “Raise the Flag,” which chronicles a half-century of Creamsicle and pewter.

For multigenerational fans, the night was the opening of a time capsule. On hand were former Bucs stars Jimmie Giles, Doug Williams, Warrick Dunn, Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, Jon Gruden, Brad Johnson, Ronde Barber and — yes, Brady. (The GOAT even poked fun at his Lombardi Trophy toss during the championship boat parade in 2021.)

5️⃣0️⃣ seasons of Buccaneers football & one moment stands above them all.@Ticketmaster | #WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/YXOk2SaU1q — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 4, 2025

Meantime, Barber’s 92-yard interception return to clinch the NFC Championship in Philadelphia was named the greatest moment in team history. And Brooks, the best player.

Current Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield would like to find a place in team lore when the milestone celebration rolls around. At the same time, he’ll tell you none of that matters Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Falcons, who swept the Bucs last season.

"It's a clean slate for everybody so we're looking forward to opening up on the road with a divisional opponent. That's really all that matters is how we find a way to win," said Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy winner who begins his third season at the helm.

Atlanta sports significant lineup changes since last year. The Falcons have Dade City’s Michael Penix Jr. entrenched at starting quarterback in his second season. And to improve a putrid pass rush, the Falcons signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd in free agency and selected linebackers Jalon Walker and James Pearce in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Bucs will face their division rival without All-Pro left guard Tristan Wirfs and wide receiver Chris Godwin due to injuries. But they should be able to showcase their own newcomers, including first-round pick Emeka Egbuka at wide receiver and free-agent edge rusher Haasan Reddick.

And, off course, Mayfield will have Evans gunning for his 12th straight 1,000-yard receiving season and running back Bucky Irving, who ran for 1,122 yards as a rookie in 2024.

“The first game brings a lot of the unknown, for us as well as them, said Bowles, who is 27-24 after three seasons as Tampa Bay’s head coach. “We've just got to play together. They've got to talk to each other, they have to have mental toughness. We're going into a hostile environment. It's a great place to play. It's a great place to open a season of football. We're just excited to play.”

