Eagle found injured in Cape Coral receives treatment and is recovering

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published December 23, 2025 at 10:32 AM EST
An injured male eagle found on Cape Coral recently is making progress at the wildlife hospital at CROW on Sanibel.
CROW
An injured male eagle found on Cape Coral is making progress at the wildlife hospital at CROW on Sanibel.

CROW officials said the lead toxicity is resolving with chelation treatment. Chelation is the use of a chelator —such as a synthetic chemical compound — to bind with a metal (such as lead or iron) in the body to form a chelate so that the metal loses its chemical effect (such as toxicity or physiological activity).

The abrasions are also showing improvement. Now, the main concern is the eagle's broken wing.

Since the fracture had already formed a callus — the bony healing tissue which forms around the ends of broken bone — CROW said that the treatment plan now primarily focuses on keeping the wing stabilized and performing physical therapy. This will ensure that his wing will retain the necessary range of motion during these next few weeks here at CROW.

