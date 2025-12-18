Pip confirmed in North Fort Myers eagle egg. A hatch is imminent

We have a pip!

The tiniest crack in one of the eggs laid in the North Fort Myers nest along Bayshore was reported early Wednesday by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam web site:

"We have a confirmed pip in Egg #1! Check out the tiny star like hole signaling a hatch has started!"

This news is a positive development after the loss last year of both eaglets that hatched.

The time frame from first pip to actual hatching out can take 24–48 hours. Southwest Florida Eagle Cam handlers say every pause is normal—and every crack brings the chick closer to hatching.

The second egg, laid days later in November, should be displaying a pip soon.

You can watch to doings live at swfleaglecam.com

What makes the pip development even more exciting is that nobody knew what to expect this year from M15 and F23, the breeding pair of eagles in North Fort Myers responsible for the two eggs now being watched.

The 2024-2025 breeding season nearly ended in total disaster. The two eaglets that the raptors produced contracted avian flu and died shortly into their young lives.

The two adult eagles also fell ill, but survived. All this was watched with dread and anticipation last year via the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.

This popular daily drama has been livestreaming an intimate view of the North Fort Myers eagle's nest since 2012 with total views now at 230,936,458 million.

