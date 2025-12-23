What stores are open and which ones are closed on Christmas?
From department stores to grocery stores, most retailers across the U.S. close early on Thursday Eve and shut their doors entirely on Thursday — while others opt to cut back hours. But there’s also a handful of businesses that will be open during the holiday.
Before you run out the door this Thursday — whether it’s to buy last-minute gifts or simply get out of the house — it’s wise to double-check operating hours, which can differ depending on their location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules online for stores in your neighborhood.
Here’s a rundown of major chains' plans.
- Publix: Closed Thursday.
- Walmart: Closed Thursday and reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.
- Target: Closed on Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday.
- Costco: All warehouses in the U.S. are closed Thursday.
- CVS: Many locations will have modified hours on Thursday. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local hours online.
- Walgreens: Open Thursday, but pharmacy hours may vary. All 24-hour locations will continue to remain open. Check local hours here.
- Starbucks: Many locations will be closed Thursday, while some may have limited hours. Check ahead online.
- McDonald’s: Many locations in the U.S. are open on holidays like Thursday, but hours vary by location. Consumers can use the chain’s online store locator to confirm.
- Kroger: Closed on Thursday and will resume regular hours Friday.
- Albertsons: Closed on Thursday, but there will also be locations that remain open with adjusted hours. Select pharmacies may also be closed or have different hours.
- ALDI: Closed Thursday.
- Harris Teeter: Closed Thursday.
- Home Depot: Closed Thursday.
- Ikea: Closed Thursday.
- Lowe’s: Closed Thursday.
- Macy’s: Closed Thursday.
- Rite Aid: Closed Thursday.
- Sam’s Club: Closed Thursday.
- Sprouts: Closed Thursday.
- Trader Joe’s: Stores are closed.
- Whole Foods: Closed Thursday.
- Safeway: Many stores closed Thursday, but there will also be some locations open with adjusted hours.
- 7-Eleven: Most stores are open 24/7 (including Thursday), but some locations’ hours can vary.