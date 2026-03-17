This Tampa foodie has his sights set on being the city's next mayor

You may know him as "Call Anthony" while scrolling through Instagram reels for the next best place to eat in Tampa Bay.

Perhaps you've seen the self-proclaimed food critic chowing down on BBQ at Greedy Lee's in Tampa, shrimp pasta at Cafe Cibo in St. Petersburg or even eating hibachi out of a trunk.

This Tampa native's full name is Anthony Gilbert. And he's garnered over 52,000 followers on Instagram from highlighting restaurants and mom-and-pop shops all across the Tampa Bay area.

But now his sights are set beyond just tasty wings in a Ybor City convenience store.

So, what's his next call? He's aiming for Tampa mayor.

The election is set for March 2, 2027, and about 10 candidates have either filed or expressed interest in running. The 42-year-old made his official campaign announcement at the beginning of the year.

Some may wonder how being mayor is a logical next step for a popular food reviewer. But Gilbert said it "goes hand-in-hand."

"I'm actually in the community. I'm going to restaurants. I'm hearing from real people. I talk with people daily about what's the problems — how to survive in Tampa," Gilbert told host Matthew Peddie on "Florida Matters Live & Local. "And seeing how people's stomach guides their brain. So if you could trust someone with your stomach, why can't you trust them with something else? What you eat is what builds you. If you could trust someone with what you eat, you could trust someone with helping in other areas that can be helped with."

He explained how local government issues come up while he's reviewing food.

"I'm not coming in with any special ties. I don't have special ties, special interests — anything. I'm here to make sure that the people of Tampa get what the people of Tampa want. The voice of the people is really what matters." Anthony Gilbert

"Majority everyone always tells you, 'OK, thanks for coming here. I appreciate you coming. Thanks for highlighting my place. Why does it always pass us when big events come to the city or why is it so hard for us to get a general license just to open up?'" Gilbert explained.

He said many places can't afford all the fees and extra costs that come with just trying to start a business.

"I feel like the small businesses in the community is what actually makes Tampa grow —that local economy is very important. So that's why I like to highlight a lot of these local mom and pop places," Gilbert said.

Gilbert added that although he does not have a background in politics, he sees that as an advantage.

"I'm not coming in with any special ties. I don't have special ties, special interests — anything. I'm here to make sure that the people of Tampa get what the people of Tampa want. The voice of the people is really what matters," he said.

Gilbert said that, having been born and raised in the area, he wants to be part of the "upcoming change that Tampa needs."

"I've seen when Tampa was dirt roads, basically, and now the infrastructure is just growing so fast. I've been living in these underserved communities my whole life, so I see a lot that can be done there," he explained. "I just want to be a part of that change that's going to be the next Tampa, which is the biggest city that's up-and-coming in Florida right now.

Gilbert also described himself as a listener and a problem-solver. He said his platform is wide-ranging. But some key topics include better infrastructure, like repairing roads and potholes, youth development and making sure that "these underserved communities don't always continue to be overlooked."

In a February campaign video, he said he wanted to ensure small and minority-owned businesses aren't left out of contracts, big events and opportunities. He also wants to expand resources for those without homes, fix drainage systems and more. In another post, Gilbert said his public safety plan includes community-led safety councils, officers in mentorship programs, crime data openly shared and annual bias and equity audits.

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," he mentioned that he loves Tampa's diversity but feels there's been a bit of a divide between East and South Tampa. He feels the east side has been overlooked when it comes to revamping the area. He'd like to ensure the budget is being broken down in a way that pays attention to more underserved areas.

"You could be on one side of town as soon as you cross to the next road — the next 100 blocks are just nothing. Rand down, people outside just trying to survive."

Overall, Gilbert said as mayor, he'd see and hear first-hand what's happening around the city and wants everyone to grow together.

"I just want to be that guy that's there — that's been in the community, boots on the ground, shaking hands with everybody and actually understanding what Tampa wants and needs, as a person that's lived here," he said.

You can listen to the full interview in the media player above. This article was compiled from an interview conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full episode here.