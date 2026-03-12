Talking with Lt. Gov. Collins, Dalí news that will melt your clocks, Cocoa's Car-uso

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins dials into “Florida Matters Live & Local” to talk about why he’s running for governor and review some of his legislative priorities. We’ll also hear an analysis of the crowded gubernatorial race, news from the Dalí Museum and an opera singer who sells Corvettes.

Can St. Pete get any more surreal?

(0:00) “¡Oh sí, absolutamente, sí!” The Dalí Museum is planning to add 35,000 square feet. Just think of all the ’stache cache that can go on display. The museum’s executive director calls it a chance to move beyond analog exhibits and create space for high-tech, educational experiences. But there’s a lot to do before the 2028 opening.

GUEST:

Hank Hine, Dali Museum executive director

Eyeing the Governor’s Mansion

(12:01) Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a Purple Heart-winning Special Forces veteran, is running for Florida governor. The Republican sits in with host Matthew Peddie to give his thoughts on supporting veterans, green energy, affordability and other issues. He also explains why his candidacy should stand out in a crowded field to replace Ron DeSantis.

GUEST:



Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, gubernatorial candidate

A glance in the crystal ball

(31:02) After hearing from the lieutenant governor, let’s look at some early handicapping of the governor’s race. With eight months to go, who’s standing out among Republicans? Does a Democrat have a chance for an upset in very red Florida? Is there a wild-card candidate no one’s thinking about?

GUEST:

William March, political analyst

To aria is human, to sell divine

(36:08) Andrew Allen Heirs is a car salesman. No, he’s an opera singer. Wait, Heirs is a booming baritone that wants to get you in a Corvette – today. He has performed with many opera companies, but he’s turning heads these days with viral videos from a Cocoa dealership. Listen to him sing – and talk about … eh … what drives him.

GUEST:

