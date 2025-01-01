Amelie Horace

As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.

After an interest in photography and yearbook throughout my childhood, I decided to seriously pursue journalism as my major at Mercer University. I focused on local news, travel journalism, and infrastructure issues in rural communities while studying abroad and reporting for The Macon Newsroom. I also covered economic success, breaking news, arts and culture, while interning at 13WMAZ, Macon’s CBS station, and as intern for Macon Magazine and Macon Arts Alliance.

In my senior year, I started a podcast on Waffle House and its cultural impact on society as it celebrates its 70th anniversary. This experience really fueled my passion for audio storytelling and eventually led me to WUSF after I graduated in 2025.

As someone who was born and bred in Georgia, Florida is not too much of a culture shock, but I am excited to be much closer to water. When I’m not at work, I’m probably reading contemporary romances, playing with my guinea pigs, or trying new foods.