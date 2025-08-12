© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

What to know as school is back in session across Tampa Bay

By Gracyn Doctor,
Matthew PeddieAmelie Horace
Published August 12, 2025 at 7:39 PM EDT
A school bus
Hillsborough County Schools
/
Courtesy

This week on "Florida Matters," we get a peek inside the backpack as another school year across the greater Tampa Bay region is underway.

It's hard to believe, but school is back in session. If you're a parent, that means you're already dealing with that early morning dash to school and also coping with the chaos in the car line.

On "Florida Matters," we got a peek inside the backpack as another school year is underway in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.

School administrators are breathing a sigh of relief as millions of dollars in frozen federal grant money have been released. But there's still uncertainty.

We spoke with Hillsborough County Public Schools' Deputy Superintendent for Academics and Transformation, Shay McRae, who discussed coping with uncertainty and finding enough bus drivers and teachers.

We also got some overall context about vacancies and the school districts from Tampa Bay Times education reporter Jeff Solochek.

And finally, we were joined by Shanta Teller-Montes, who is a math teacher in Lutz.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.

Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for "Florida Matters," my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
