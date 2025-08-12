What to know as school is back in session across Tampa Bay

It's hard to believe, but school is back in session. If you're a parent, that means you're already dealing with that early morning dash to school and also coping with the chaos in the car line.

On "Florida Matters," we got a peek inside the backpack as another school year is underway in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk counties.

School administrators are breathing a sigh of relief as millions of dollars in frozen federal grant money have been released. But there's still uncertainty.

We spoke with Hillsborough County Public Schools' Deputy Superintendent for Academics and Transformation, Shay McRae, who discussed coping with uncertainty and finding enough bus drivers and teachers.

We also got some overall context about vacancies and the school districts from Tampa Bay Times education reporter Jeff Solochek.

And finally, we were joined by Shanta Teller-Montes, who is a math teacher in Lutz.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.