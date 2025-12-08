The City of Tampa is looking to sell its police department headquarters

Downtown Tampa is continuing to evolve, and with that comes an opportunity to redevelop a prime location.

The city is looking to sell its police department headquarters property on N. Franklin Street. It's just over an acre and encompasses a full city block, according to a release.

It has a minimum price tag of $36 million, with closing no later than Jan. 31, 2027.

The property is across from Lykes Gaslight Park and Tampa City Hall. It's near Curtis Hixon Park, the Tampa Riverwalk, Tampa Convention Center, and the University of Tampa.

The property consists of a 10-story building and a five-level parking garage, and is bounded by Madison Street to the north, Franklin Street to the west, N. Florida Ave. to the east and E. Kennedy Blvd to the south.

On Monday, the city released a request for proposals (RFP) for "qualified and visionary" developers to buy the property.

Whoever is chosen will then be fully responsible for all costs associated with demolition, environmental review, surveying, engineering, architecture, rezoning, construction and other expenses.

"Downtown Tampa is evolving fast, and this site offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine a key parcel in the heart of downtown," Mayor Jane Castor said. “This is a valuable opportunity in the downtown core to create a community-minded development that will serve Tampa for generations to come."

Those interested need to submit a cover letter, organization information, cost and financing plan, requested pre-closing conditions and special agreement terms by Feb. 6, 2026.

If successful, this would be the first step in relocating the Tampa Police Department to a new headquarters, according to a release.

City documents show that the city would require the proposer to lease back the headquarters for one year for the relocation of police operations. That lease would be for $1 with a one-year extension, if needed by the city. The city would pay all utility costs during this time.

You can find more information about this project on a government procurement website.