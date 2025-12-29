Florida gas prices close 2025 at lowest levels since COVID pandemic, AAA says

Florida motorists head toward 2026 with end-of–year gas prices the lowest since during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAA auto club said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $2.74, down 12 cents from a week earlier and 29 cents from a month earlier.

The average price at this time last year was $3.07 a gallon, according to AAA.

Going into the holiday period, AAA attributed lower prices to a strong supply that offset increased demand and low crude oil prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the average price of a gallon was $2.25 on Dec. 28, 2020, amid the pandemic.

The average stood at $3.25 during the last week of 2021, $3.02 during the final week of 2022, and $3.19 at the end of 2023, according to the agency.

Nationally, the average price Monday was $2.83 a gallon. That was 3 cents less than a week earlier and 20 cents lower than this time in 2024.