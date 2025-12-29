© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida gas prices close 2025 at lowest levels since COVID pandemic, AAA says

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 29, 2025 at 10:58 PM EST
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
Nationally, the average price Monday was $2.83 a gallon. That was 3 cents less than a week earlier and 20 cents lower than this time in 2024.

The cost at the pump averaged $2.74, down 12 cents from a week earlier and 29 cents from a month earlier.

Florida motorists head toward 2026 with end-of–year gas prices the lowest since during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AAA auto club said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday in Florida was $2.74, down 12 cents from a week earlier and 29 cents from a month earlier.

The average price at this time last year was $3.07 a gallon, according to AAA.

Going into the holiday period, AAA attributed lower prices to a strong supply that offset increased demand and low crude oil prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the average price of a gallon was $2.25 on Dec. 28, 2020, amid the pandemic.

The average stood at $3.25 during the last week of 2021, $3.02 during the final week of 2022, and $3.19 at the end of 2023, according to the agency.

Nationally, the average price Monday was $2.83 a gallon. That was 3 cents less than a week earlier and 20 cents lower than this time in 2024.
Tags
Economy / Business Gas PricesGas
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now