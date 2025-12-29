© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Officials suspect bird flu after 12 swans die at Orlando's Lake Eola

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published December 29, 2025 at 11:40 PM EST
swans swim in Lake Eola as the sun sets in Orlando
John Raoux
/
AP
The swans have been at Orlando's Lake Eola for more than a century and are symbols of the city.

About five dozen swans lived at the Lake Eola Park before the recent deaths. The last bird flu outbreak in the park was in February 2024.

A dozen of the iconic swans that live in the heart of downtown Orlando have died in recent days of an unknown cause, leading officials to suspect that bird flu is to blame.

The deaths of the swans at Lake Eola don't appear to be suspicious, Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan said Monday on social media.

ALSO READ: Lakeland's swans, descendants of Queen Elizabeth II's gift, get annual health checkup

About five dozen swans lived at Lake Eola park before the recent deaths. The last bird flu outbreak in the park was in February 2024.

Because the deaths have taken place during holiday season, the city's specialized veterinarians weren't available to do an immediate evaluation.

The dead swans were being stored in a secure location so necropsies can be performed and a cause of death determined, the city commissioner said.

“We can't be certain until tests are completed,” Sheehan said.

The swans have been at Lake Eola for more than a century and are symbols of the city. They have been painted on street murals at intersections, and visitors can rent swan-shaped pedal boats at the park.
Tags
Local / State Bird FluSwansOrlandoHealth News Florida
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now