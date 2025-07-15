Bucs will show off expansion throwback uniforms to open their 50th anniversary home schedule

It may not seem like the perfect way to kick off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ golden anniversary: wearing a throwback uniform they have NEVER won a game in.

Yes, in 1976, the expansion Bucs wore white jerseys with orange numbers for every regular-season game, home and away. They also finished 0-14. Winless laughing stocks of the NFL.

So, when they bring out the all-white “Creamsicles” against the New York Jets on Sept. 21, the vastly improved Bucs can check off yet another accomplishment.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White models the team's 1976 expansion throwback uniforms that will be worn Sept. 21, 2025, against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs are celebrating their 50th season this year.

For the Bucs, it’s “a nod to the team's 50th season but also a celebration of the many achievements during the seasons in between.”

After that first season, the white tops changed from orange numbers to red to improve visibility for fans — as well as media from the sky-high press box at old Tampa Stadium.

The team didn’t win a lot after the switch, although the players were easier to identify. After 14 straight losing seasons, the “Creamsicles” fell into disfavor, and in 1997, the Glazer family, which purchased the team a few years before, made the switch to red and pewter.

But as we know, fashion often comes and goes and returns. Even a half-century later.

While the team has worn orange throwbacks multiple times since 2009, this is the first time that the original white uniforms will be worn in a game.

The uniform, designed with Nike, is almost an exact replica of the days of Steve Spurrier as quarterback and rookie Lee Roy Selmon on the defensive line. Aside from using modern fabric, the only difference is the stitching of "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" on the inside collar.

That was the name of the Bucs’ first fight song, which debuted in 1979.

"The '76 jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise," Brian Ford, the Bucs’ chief operating officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

"As we launch into our 50th season, we're proud to reintroduce the '76 jersey and the tradition it embodies. It is a reminder that every Buccaneers fan, from the originals to the newest generation, is part of an evolving story that started in 1976 and continues being written today."

The Jets contest is Tampa Bay's third of the season, but the Bucs start with two road games. This will be the home opener, which begins at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.