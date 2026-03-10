Why early conversations can help protect children from predators

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 20 boys in the United States experience child sexual abuse. Also, 90 percent of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone known by the child or child's family.

Early conversations are one of the most powerful ways to protect children from sexual predators — from teaching toddlers bodily autonomy to helping teens understand consent and the risks of substance use,

Dr. Bronwen Carroll, a pediatric emergency physician at Boston Medical Center and assistant professor of pediatrics at Boston University, joins the show to share age-appropriate tools parents can employ to keep their children safe.

The conversation reframes abuse not just as tragedy, but also as a preventable public health emergency.

After the break, we hear about a child's devastating diagnosis becoming a catalyst for change.

After her daughter was diagnosed with rare FOXG1 syndrome, a genetic condition that disrupts early brain development, Nasha Fitter co-founded a global research effort that has led to the first gene replacement therapy for the disorder.

Clinical trials are expected this year.

Fitter is on the program to discuss the nonprofit, FOXG1 Research Foundation.

