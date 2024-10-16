Hillsborough ramps up storm debris collection. Here's what you need to know

Crews are working all over the region to clear massive amounts of storm debris from Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But they warn it could take months to collect everything.

“We already had unprecedented amounts of debris after Helene,” said Josh Bellotti, engineering and operations director with Hillsborough County Public Works. That damage largely stemmed from storm surge, he said, while wind and rain from Milton caused more widespread damage around the county, “adding exponentially” to what they’re now dealing with.

Hillsborough expects to collect about five million cubic yards of debris, enough to fill Tropicana Field past the roof, Bellotti said.

The county has contracted with four debris removal companies to support its own crews.

The county "will not stop" until it's picked up all the storm debris left by Hurricanes Milton and Helene, according to Josh Bellotti with Hillsborough County Public Works.

“We know residents are going through a lot right now and we recognize that and that's why everybody here is working so hard to try to clean up the community and get to everyone as fast as we can,” said Bellotti. “Recognize it's a very large county, over 900 square miles, so we have a lot of areas to get to.”

There will be multiple passes through the county. The contractors mobilized more than 150 specialized trucks that will double their debris collection capacity as they work seven days a week. This should allow more than 60,000 cubic yards – or 4,600 dump trucks -- to be collected each day, according to Hillsborough County.

Robert Lester used his trailer to dump a large load of yard waste that Hurricane Milton left outside his Valrico home at a Hillsborough County debris collection site on Oct. 15. He'll have to make multiple trips to clear it all.

You can speed things up by taking debris to a collection site

If you want your debris gone fast and have the means to haul it away yourself, your best bet is to take it to a county collection site.

There are six places in Hillsborough where you can bring storm debris, though some have restrictions (see below). Two sites are open 24/7, including one on Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

Piles of furniture, construction materials and tree limbs grew larger and larger at the site on Tuesday as more vehicles passed through the site – anything from SUVs to industrial-size dump trucks.

Robert Lester pulled up with a lime green trailer filled with branches he cleared from his Valrico yard after Milton. Lester, 82, used to work in construction and is grateful he still has equipment to help with this kind of job.

“I have this nice little trailer to haul my tree limbs on that I didn't dispose of thank goodness,” he said.

Robert Lester and his wife Jeanette are happy with the government's storm response so far, but they didn't want to wait for county crews to come get their debris.

His wife Jeanette, 80, said she’s lived in Florida all her life and said Milton was the worst hurricane she’s been through.

“It was devastating,” she said, to see the damage to their neighborhood, where downed trees lined the streets and residents were without power for four days.

Jeanette Lester said county officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis are doing a good job with storm response. But she and her husband didn't want to wait to get rid of their debris.

It was hard clearing it themselves, and they’ll have to make multiple trips to the collection site to haul it all away. But they’re ready to move forward.

“We just live by the grace of God, and it could be worse, right?” she said.

Storm debris in Hillsborough County — including yard waste and construction materials — could fill Tropicana Field, according to officials.

Can't haul it away yourself? Here's what to know about pickup

Not everyone has the right type of vehicle or physical ability to clear their own debris. For those who need or want to wait for pickup, here are some things to know:



Sort your storm debris into piles according to material: yard waste in one, furniture and construction materials in another and appliances in a third.



Keep your storm debris loose and place it on your curb. Crews will not take bagged items or anything left on your lawn.



Regular weekly curbside yard waste collection is resuming, so you should put leaves and small twigs in bags or containers for that. Storm debris contractors will only target loose yard waste and large piles of tree debris, according to Hillsborough officials.



If a large tree falls on your property that is not interfering with power lines or roadways, the property owner is responsible for removing it.

Hillsborough County created a graphic outlining what you need to know for storm debris removal.

Find a storm debris site in Hillsborough County

Here are some places in Hillsborough you can bring your storm debris.

Note as of Oct. 16, they are only open to county residents. You have to present a photo ID showing your residential address and a printed or digital copy of a current property tax bill. Commercial businesses will resume paying normal fees to utilize Solid Waste facilities.

24/7 sites:

Hillsborough Heights Solid Waste Facility, 6209 County Road 579, Seffner, FL 33584 (temporary entrance on Taylor Road)



Hillsborough County's Resource Recovery Facility, 350 N. Falkenburg Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Both sites accept storm-related yard debris and construction and demolition debris, such as furniture, drywall, carpet, and fencing.

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. sites:

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility - 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625



South County Solid Waste Facility - 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534

Both sites accept residential yard waste and wood disposal and a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. The centers also accept batteries, electronics, and paint.



Alderman's Ford Solid Waste Facility, 9402 County Road 39, Plant City, FL 33567



Wimauma Solid Waste Facility, 16180 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598.

These sites accept a variety of household items, including furniture, couches, chairs, tables, mattresses, washers, dryers, tires, and microwaves. These centers accept batteries, electronics, and paint. They do not accept yard waste and wood disposal.

The county plans to open up more pop-up collection sites in other neighborhoods, according to Bellotti. You can monitor HCFL.org/StormRecovery for updates about new sites and other resources.

