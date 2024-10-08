Here's a county-by-county list of shelters open in the greater Tampa Bay region

Hurricane Milton, despite possible fluctuations in strength and track adjustments, is still expected to bring hurricane-force winds and historic storm surge to the greater Tampa Bay region and Florida's west coast later this week.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 is the last day residents have to make preparations and evacuate.

Several counties are offering free bus and shuttle rides to shelters, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide Floridians free rides to and from shelters in counties evacuating for Hurricane Milton.

How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone.

Look here for a county-by-county list of evacuation orders.

Before you go to the shelter:



Here's what to pack for people:

A gallon of drinking water for each person per day Identification and medical records Bedding and an inflatable mattress or sleeping bag Personal hygiene products A handheld radio and flashlight with plenty of batteries Any medical supplies and prescriptions that are needed Card/board games to pass the time Nonperishable food items (some counties may provide meals, check with your local emergency management office)

Here's what to know and pack for pets.

Here's a checklist for folks evacuating to special needs shelters.

County-by-county emergency shelter list:

Pinellas County

General population shelters:



Clearwater Fundamental Middle, 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater

Lealman Innovation, 4900 28th St N, Lealman

Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater

Melrose Elementary, 1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Campbell Park Elementary, 1051 7th Ave S. in St. Petersburg

Pet-friendly shelters:



Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg

Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo

Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor

Special needs shelters:



Dunedin Highland Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin

Oak Grove Middle School, 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater

Palm Harbor University High - Building 19, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (NOW FULL)

Hillsborough County

General population, pet-friendly shelters:



Burnett Middle School, 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner

Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa

Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33558



General population, no-pet shelters:



Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa

Reddick Elementary School, 325 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598

Special needs, pet-friendly shelters:



Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Sumner High School,10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover

Pasco County (pets allowed at all shelters)

General Population shelters:



Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Special needs shelter:



Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson

Sarasota County

General population, pet friendly shelters:



Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave. North Port, FL 34288

Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave. Sarasota, FL 34234

Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave. Sarasota, FL 34239

Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232

Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231

Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd. North Port, FL 34291

North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd. North Port, FL 34291

Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231

Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber Street, Sarasota, FL 34239

Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293

Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd. North Port, FL 34289

Hernando County

General population, pet-friendly shelters:



West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614

Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

General population, pet-friendly, special needs shelter:



Challenger K-8 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill

Polk County



Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow

Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport

Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland

Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland

Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana

Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven

Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven

Pet-friendly shelters:



Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Special-needs shelters:



FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport

McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Manatee County

Pet-friendly shelters:

