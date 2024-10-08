Here's a county-by-county list of shelters open in the greater Tampa Bay region
Hurricane Milton is forecast to hit Central Florida with destructive winds and storm surge. Mandatory evacuations vary county-to-county and zone-to-zone. Here's where you can go if you evacuate.
Hurricane Milton, despite possible fluctuations in strength and track adjustments, is still expected to bring hurricane-force winds and historic storm surge to the greater Tampa Bay region and Florida's west coast later this week.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 is the last day residents have to make preparations and evacuate.
Several counties are offering free bus and shuttle rides to shelters, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management has partnered with Uber to provide Floridians free rides to and from shelters in counties evacuating for Hurricane Milton.
Here's what you need to know:
- How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone.
- Look here for a county-by-county list of evacuation orders.
Before you go to the shelter:
- Here's what to pack for people:
- A gallon of drinking water for each person per day
- Identification and medical records
- Bedding and an inflatable mattress or sleeping bag
- Personal hygiene products
- A handheld radio and flashlight with plenty of batteries
- Any medical supplies and prescriptions that are needed
- Card/board games to pass the time
- Nonperishable food items (some counties may provide meals, check with your local emergency management office)
- Here's what to know and pack for pets.
- Here's a checklist for folks evacuating to special needs shelters.
County-by-county emergency shelter list:
Pinellas County
General population shelters:
- Clearwater Fundamental Middle, 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater
- Lealman Innovation, 4900 28th St N, Lealman
- Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater
- Melrose Elementary, 1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Campbell Park Elementary, 1051 7th Ave S. in St. Petersburg
Pet-friendly shelters:
- Gibbs High School, 850 34th St. S. St. Petersburg
- Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
- Palm Harbor University High School, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
Special needs shelters:
- Dunedin Highland Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
- Oak Grove Middle School, 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater
- Palm Harbor University High - Building 19, 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor (NOW FULL)
Hillsborough County
General population, pet-friendly shelters:
- Burnett Middle School, 1010 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner
- Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
- Middleton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Hwy., Tampa
- Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33558
General population, no-pet shelters:
- Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Dr., Tampa
- Reddick Elementary School, 325 W. Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598
Special needs, pet-friendly shelters:
- Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Sumner High School,10650 County Rd. 672, Riverview
- Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover
Pasco County (pets allowed at all shelters)
General Population shelters:
- Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
- Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson
- Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel
- River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
- Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes
Special needs shelter:
- Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson
Sarasota County
General population, pet friendly shelters:
- Atwater Elementary School, 4701 Huntsville Ave. North Port, FL 34288
- Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave. Sarasota, FL 34234
- Brookside Middle School, 3636 South Shade Ave. Sarasota, FL 34239
- Fruitville Elementary School, 601 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232
- Gulf Gate Elementary School, 6500 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Heron Creek Middle School, 6501 W. Price Blvd. North Port, FL 34291
- North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd. North Port, FL 34291
- Phillippi Shores Elementary, 4747 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Southside Elementary School, 1901 Webber Street, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Taylor Ranch Elementary, 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293
- Woodland Middle School, 2700 Panacea Blvd. North Port, FL 34289
Hernando County
General population, pet-friendly shelters:
- West Hernando Middle School, 14325 Ken Austin Pkwy., Brooksville, FL 34614
- Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
General population, pet-friendly, special needs shelter:
- Challenger K-8 13400 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill
Polk County
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow
- Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport
- Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
- R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
- Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry
- Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana
- Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven
- Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven
Pet-friendly shelters:
- Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
Special-needs shelters:
- FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
- Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport
- McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
Manatee County
Pet-friendly shelters:
- Gullett Elementary School, 12125 44th Ave. E. Bradenton
- Harvey Elementary School, 8610 115th Ave. E. Parrish
- McNeal Elementary School, 6325 Lorraine Rd. Bradenton
- Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W., Bradenton
- Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto
- Mona Jain Middle School, 12205 44th Ave. E. Bradenton
- Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
- Sugg Middle School. 5602 38th Ave. W, Bradenton
- Robert H. Prine Elementary, 3801 Southern Pkwy. W., Bradenton
- Virgil Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto
- Buffalo Creek Middle School, 7320 69th St. E., Palmetto