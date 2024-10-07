County-by-county evacuations for Hurricane Milton

EVACUATION ZONES: How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone

Evacuations are taking place across the Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Milton heads toward Florida’s west coast.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough has issued a mandatory evacuation order for zones A and B, and for all mobile homes and manufactured housing throughout the county starting at 2:30 p.m.

The following shelters are opening:

General population, pet friendly shelters:

Burnett Middle School (pet friendly), 1010 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner

Durant High School (pet friendly), 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

Middleton High School (pet friendly), 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Shields Middle School (pet friendly), 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Sickles High School (pet friendly), 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

General population, no pet shelter:

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa

Special needs, pet friendly shelters:

Erwin Technical College (special needs only, pet friendly), 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Sumner High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 10650 County Road 672, Riverview

Strawberry Crest High School (special needs only, pet friendly), 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover

The special-needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

Pinellas County

As of Sunday, Pinellas has issued evacuation orders for health care facilities in zones A, B and C .

It includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals in those zones. It impacts six hospitals, 25 nursing homes and 44 assisted living facilities, totaling about 6,600 patients.

The county is encouraging voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone A, B and C and mobile homes in advance of possible mandatory orders Monday.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County is calling for evacuations of zones A, B and C, as well as all those living in manufactured communities or a mobile or boat home.

Evacuation centers were to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Manatee County

As of Sunday, Manatee has called for evacuations of zones A and B — and all residents or visitors in RVs or mobile Homes.

The following shelters will be open:

Mills Elementary School, 7200 69th St. E., Palmetto

Miller Elementary School, 601 43rd St. W., Bradenton

Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

A special needs shelter will also be open for those who have preregistered at mymanatee.org/needs.

Pasco County

Pasco has ordered mandatory evacuations for everyone in zones A,B and C, as well as those who live in manufactured or mobile homes or RVs and anyone who is in a low lying area prone to flooding.

The county is opening hurricane shelters ahead of Milton. Pets are allowed at all shelters.

The following shelters will open Monday at noon:

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson (special needs only)

Hernando County

Hernando is issuing mandatory evacuations starting Tuesday at 8 a.m. Residents should seek safe shelter by Wednesday at noon.

The order includes all areas west of U.S. 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes countywide, are included.

Shelters should be utilized as a last resort. Residents are advised to seek shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not possible, a special-needs, pet-friendly public shelter will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Challenger K-8 School, 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill.

Polk County

The following public shelters will be open at noon on Tuesday across Polk County:

Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow

Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport

Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland

Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland

Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Drive, Poinciana

Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Highway 653, Winter Haven

Winter Haven High School, 600 Sixth St. S.E., Winter Haven

Pet-friendly shelters:

Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Special-needs shelters: