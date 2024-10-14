© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

The gas situation in Florida could be resolved by Wednesday, state officials say

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 14, 2024 at 5:46 AM EDT
Lines to get gas at dusk
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Long lines form at a Wawa gas station on Florida Avenue on Oct. 11, 2024, following Hurricane Milton.

They tell AAA that gas will soon be delivered 24/7 to stations across the state.

For residents who tried to brave the gas lines over the weekend, things may get back to normal in a couple of days.

In a news release Monday, AAA reports state officials say conditions are improving.

They say Florida's ports, and all but two gas terminals, are back open for tanker trucks to fill up and make around-the-clock deliveries.

As of Sunday night, Triple-A says 20% of stations in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties didn't have gas. Others that did have gas didn't have power to run the pumps.

The shortage was escalated by surging demand as residents evacuated during Hurricane Milton, along with power outages at gas stations across the state.

Officials say they expect 85% of stations to have gas by Monday night, and for supplies to be back to normal by Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, gas prices remained unchanged from last week, with a gallon of regular unleaded costing an average of $3.10.
