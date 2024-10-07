© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

'Helene was a wake-up call': Tampa Bay residents make preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published October 7, 2024 at 7:52 PM EDT
Chris Ansley, of Wesley Chapel, loads plywood into the trunk of his SUV. He said it's the first time in 25 years that he has boarded up his windows ahead of a hurricane.
The 7-Eleven on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa was the third or fourth destination for many residents trying to fill up their gas tanks.
A Shell gas station at the intersection of South Himes Avenue and West Gandy Boulevard was out of gas on Monday morning. South Tampa residents said that most gas stations in the area had long lines beginning on Sunday.
Residents of Florida's west coast Monday scrambled to board up windows, fill up on gas, and get up to speed on flood zones and evacuation orders.

Roads, gas stations and hardware stores were packed on Monday as residents across the Tampa Bay region made hurricane preparations.

Chris Ansley has lived in Florida nearly three decades. He loaded plywood into the trunk of his car at a Home Depot on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard on Monday and admitted it's the first time he is boarding up his home.

"We just have a couple windows, and I needed to get a little plywood to cover that we've never covered them before, but this storm seems like it's headed right for us," he said.

Ansley said that while he lives farther inland, in Wesley Chapel, and isn't under a storm surge watch, he is worried about the hurricane-force winds. Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall near the Tampa Bay region with at least Category 3 wind speeds, according to a National Weather Service briefing from Monday evening.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, Hurricane Milton was nearly 675 miles southwest of the Tampa Bay with max wind speeds of 180 miles per hour. Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane while many Tampa Bay residents were making storm preparations.

Across the parking lot from Home Depot, Jack Maguire was making his fourth stop for gas. He said many gas stations near the University of South Florida had closed their pumps or had long lines.

"We're all kind of chaotically trying to find gas anywhere. This is the third stop that I've had to make..or maybe fourth. Everyone else was completely out, we're all just kind getting ready again just like we did a few weeks ago," he said.

Driving around Tampa on Monday, Maguire said it's evident that residents are taking the threat of Hurricane Milton seriously.

"We've always been prepared for hurricanes. But now, a second one after Helene — after being so devastating...in my opinion, this one's a little more uneasy."

As residents farther inland fortified their homes against the coming wind threat, many coastal residents in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties are faced with mandatory evacuation orders. Although, not all residents are heeding them.

Find your evacuation zone here.

Deborah Steele lives on West Pearl Avenue in South Tampa. Her home was spared during Hurricane Helene. Ahead of Hurricane Milton, she's worried she won't be as lucky.

"This one scares me. I'm really scared this time. I wasn't scared with that one [Helene], but I'm scared now. I have three dogs. My son has a cat, and it's just a matter [of] where do you go?" Steele said.

She said that having lots of pets and personal medical needs are keeping her from evacuating early. She is also wary of facing traffic as Hurricane Milton has triggered massive evacuations across the greater Tampa Bay region. She said that she is taking the storm seriously, but she's not leaving her home.

"I think Helene was a wake up call," she said. "I'm not blowing it off, but I don't know where to go."

County emergency officials are clear that residents under mandatory evacuations orders should heed their warnings. If you're under an evacuation order, you must go to higher ground or father inland. You can also go to county emergency shelters. Some are pet friendly and offer accessibility for special or medical needs.

Many areas in the Tampa Bay region are under life-threatening storm surge of 10 to 15 feet above ground level, with the added threat of flash flooding. While highways are busy, the state has opened interstate shoulders to ease congestion.

Weather Hurricane HeleneHurricane Milton2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
