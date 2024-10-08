Catastrophic Milton is a Cat 4 hurricane with Tampa Bay still in the forecast path

AS OF 8 AM TUESDAY: Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

It had strengthened to a Category 5 with 180 mph Monday as its wind speeds grew by nearly 90 mph in about 24 hours. But it weakened later in the day as it underwent expected eyewall replacement.

The hurricane is roughly 545 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 12 mph to the east-northeast.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday somewhere along the west coast of Florida, with Tampa Bay near the center of the path.

However, it is still too early to pinpoint the exact location of landfall. Minor fluctuations to the north or south of the current path will have large implications for Milton’s ultimate path and impacts.

Hurricane warnings have been extended to Florida's east coast, from the Indian River/St. Lucie county line north to Ponte Vedra Beach. Also, a storm surge warning is now in effect from the Volusia/Brevard county line north to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.

Latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Latest advisory in Spanish from the National Hurricane Center

Milton is expected to encounter a much less favorable environment with strong shear and dry air. Therefore, more weakening is anticipated before the hurricane reaches the Florida coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. However, the hurricane is still likely to be a large and powerful hurricane at landfall with life-threatening hazards at the coastline and well inland.

Milton is expected to bisect the state, bringing widespread impacts to the west coast of Florida first, then to inland counties and eventually a large swath of eastern Florida.

#MILTON is expected to grow in size and remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it approaches the west coast of Florida on Wednesday. A large area of destructive storm surge will occur along parts of the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.



