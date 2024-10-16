What to know about filing an insurance claim for Hurricane Milton in Florida

Filing home, renter’s and auto claims

Some Central Floridians are now in recovery mode after Hurricane Milton devastated parts of the area bringing tornadoes, strong winds, rain and flooding.

Estimated insured losses from the storm are more than 1.5 billion dollars according to the latest data from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Whether you’re filing a homeowner’s, renter’s, or auto insurance claim, it’s important to document everything, according to Lisa Miller, former state deputy insurance commissioner.

“Try to capture as much as you can, all the damage. And if you have to take 100 pictures. Take 100 pictures,” she said.

In addition, Miller stresses the importance of keeping a running log for damage that can occur days after.

“Every couple of days the damage can change, and you can write down, ‘in the kitchen this occurred or more water came out here.’ The more documentation, the better when the adjuster shows up,” she said.

Under Florida law, insurance companies have 7 days to get an adjuster to your home after a claim is filed.

But, Miller said that may be difficult and it will take time to handle all the claims from Milton as there aren’t enough insurance adjusters across the country, and many are still dealing with claims from Helene.

She said one way to speed up the process is to schedule appointments together.

“If you have flood insurance and property insurance and your roof blew off and your drywalls wet up four feet, have the property insurance adjuster and the flood insurance adjuster come at the same time,” she said. “Try to get them there at the same time, and let them duke it out as to who's going to pay what.”

Miller said it's also important to take a few minutes and sit down with your insurance adjuster to talk about your claim and better understand the process.

“Those that come into your house typically don't know your insurance coverage. The guy or gal sitting back at the office at the company will know. And that's where you can call the 800 line and say, I just saw my field adjuster. Can you tell me what my coverages are?” she said.

If the damage is not fully covered by insurance, renters and homeowners in need can also apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“If your deductible is $10,000 and your damage is $9,000 that claim is going to be closed without any payment from the insurance company, but you need a letter of denial to go to FEMA,” said Miller.

Along with home repairs, FEMA can help with temporary housing, loans to cover uninsured losses, and other recovery help.

FEMA How to apply for disaster assitance

Avoiding storm scams

Natural disasters like hurricanes can create opportunities for fraud in their wake.

One of the best ways to avoid being scammed is ‘don’t answer your front door,’ according to Lisa Miller.

“You don't need to be doing business with people at your front door. You do business based on your friend's recommendation, researching people on the internet, driving into someone's storefront and asking them what they do and how they do it. Just don't answer your front door,” she said.

Miller also stresses the importance of not signing any documentation from third parties without a second look from a lawyer or trusted individual.

“You're in control of your claim,” she said.

Post-storm policy review

It’s important to review your policy after Hurricane Milton to see if any changes need to be made to better protect you against the next inevitable hurricane.

If your house did not flood or is not in a flood zone, but the water came up to the edge of your driveway, Miller advises you buy flood insurance now.

“If your driver's license says Florida, you need to have flood insurance. Period!” she said.

According to Lending Tree, the annual rate for flood insurance in X zones (non flood zones) is about $540 a year..

“Well, that's about the cost for us to get our cars cleaned and nails done or haircut or whatever we do. It is the best investment you can make,” said Miller. “These storms are going to continue to come at the intensity we are seeing. The water is coming, and you better be prepared.”

Miller stresses patience through the claim filing process.

