Downtown Tampa detour: I-4 westbound traffic will be rerouted overnight Wednesday

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published January 7, 2026 at 9:22 AM EST
interstate i-4 green road signs showing exits with downtown tampa buildings in background
Florida Department of Transportation
The overnight detour will allow workers to install overhead signage structures, part of the multiyear reconstruction of the interchange known as “Malfunction Junction.”

I-4 westbound traffic will be directed onto the Selmon Expressway until Thursday morning to allow workers to install overhead signage structures.

The Florida Department of Transportation has a head's up for motorists driving west on Interstate 4 into downtown Tampa late Wednesday night.

All I-4 westbound lanes will be closed at Interstate 275 at 10 p.m., reopening at 5 a.m. Thursday.

The detour will allow workers to install overhead signage structures, part of the multiyear reconstruction of the interchange known for decades as “Malfunction Junction.”

Motorists will be detoured onto the Selmon Connector to the Kennedy Boulevard exit. Tolls will be suspended on that stretch on the Selmon Expressway during the closure.

Detours and signage will be in place for drivers to direct drivers from Kennedy back to I-275.

The entire construction project is expected to finish in early 2027.

Click here for more information from the transportation department.

