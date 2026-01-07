Sen. Rick Scott speaks to 'extremely grateful' Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado is grateful for President Donald Trump's "bold action to hold Nicolás Maduro and his thugs accountable and work to restore freedom and democracy in Venezuela."

She is also demanding that the Venezuelan government immediately release all its political prisoners, including Americans.

That's according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who posted on X Tuesday that he had spoken by phone with Machado.

I just got off the phone with @MariaCorinaYA. She’s extremely grateful for @POTUS’ bold action to hold Maduro and his thugs accountable and work to restore freedom and democracy in Venezuela.



Now we must get the political prisoners, including Americans, home and end the…

Maduro pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. courtroom on Monday. U.S. forces captured Maduro and his wife early Saturday in a raid on a compound where they were surrounded by Cuban guards.

Trump, in remarks after Maduro's capture, said Machado lacks the "respect" in her country to govern Venezuela despite her handpicked candidate — Edmundo González — winning what the U.S. and other governments consider a landslide victory in 2024 presidential elections stolen by Maduro.

Trump said Saturday that Machado was a "very nice woman," but that "she doesn't have the support or respect within the country" to lead and govern Venezuela.

At a press conference Monday in Doral, Scott, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Florida, and U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez praised Machado for courage in challenging Maduro.

"Do I believe that she has the respect of the Venezuelan people? Absolutely," said Giménez. "And she would have been elected the president of Venezuela had Maduro not kicked her off the ballot."

Machado has long been the face of resistance to Venezuela's 26-year ruling party.

Machado told Fox News' Sean Hannity that she has not spoken to Trump since receiving her Nobel Peace Prize last October.

"I spoke with Trump on October 10, the same day the prize was announced. Not since then," Machado said.

"But I do want to say — on behalf of the Venezuelan people — how grateful we are for his courageous vision, the historical actions he has taken against this narcoterrorist regime, to dismantle this structure and bring Maduro to justice."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



