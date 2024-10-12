FEMA urges Helene and Milton hurricane recovery registration; enacts flood insurance grace periods

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell held a press conference in Punta Gorda Friday urging residents to register for disaster assistance as quickly as possible.

She emphasized that those impacted by either storm—or both—may have different recovery needs, and registering for both is essential.

“Registering for both storms is important as they will have different needs,” Criswell said. “If they incurred costs from Helene, they can register now, and this other declaration [Milton] will be through the system very soon.”

Criswell highlighted that FEMA’s displacement assistance could help cover costs such as hotel stays, adding that each family will be evaluated on their specific losses, whether it’s damage to their homes, appliances, or primary vehicles.

“Insurance is always the first piece they need to look at,” Criswell said. “But if they have uninsured costs, or didn’t have insurance, our programs can help jumpstart their recovery."

Addressing concerns about the Disaster Relief Fund’s capacity, Criswell acknowledged that while the fund is stretched, FEMA has enough resources to support the immediate needs of those affected by Helene and Milton.

“I get a lot of questions about the funding right now. The Disaster Relief Fund does not have enough money to continue recoveries for everything through the entire fiscal year, but I have enough to support the immediate needs for everybody impacted,” she said.

Criswell assured that FEMA is assessing the situation daily and will work with Congress to determine when a supplemental request for additional funding will be needed.

Criswell also touched on flood insurance policies, announcing that those with National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies that lapsed before the storms would be given extended grace periods to renew and still receive coverage for damages.

“An incredible opportunity,” she said, explaining that those with lapsed policies can renew until November 26 for Helene and until December 10 for Milton, allowing them to use their flood insurance for recovery.

